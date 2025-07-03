Alera Bio Launches to Advance Breakthrough Therapies for Rare Neurological Disorders

Chicago-based Alera Bio has launched with a mission to develop treatments for ultra-rare and neglected neurological disorders, especially in children. Combining scientific innovation with patient urgency, the company will pursue both novel and repurposed therapies via orphan drug and 505(b)(2) pathways. With a lean, capital-efficient model, Alera Bio aims to rapidly advance therapies that address critical gaps in care.