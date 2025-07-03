Alera Bio Launches to Advance Breakthrough Therapies for Rare Neurological Disorders
Chicago-based Alera Bio has launched with a mission to develop treatments for ultra-rare and neglected neurological disorders, especially in children. Combining scientific innovation with patient urgency, the company will pursue both novel and repurposed therapies via orphan drug and 505(b)(2) pathways. With a lean, capital-efficient model, Alera Bio aims to rapidly advance therapies that address critical gaps in care.
Chicago, IL, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alera Bio (www.alerabio.com), a mission-driven biotechnology company, today announced its official launch with a bold focus on pioneering treatments for ultra-rare and neglected neurological diseases. Backed by deep scientific expertise, industry experience, and a sense of urgency shaped by patient need, Alera Bio aims to reshape the therapeutic landscape for conditions long overlooked by traditional drug development.
Rooted in translational biology and defined by purpose, Alera Bio is advancing a development strategy focused on high-impact, mechanism-driven interventions for pediatric and genetic neurological conditions. The company is actively evaluating both proprietary and repurposed compounds for advancement under streamlined regulatory pathways, including orphan drug designation and 505(b)(2) routes.
“We envision a future where patients no longer have to settle for limited options. Instead, they can look forward to treatments that empower them to live fuller, richer lives” said Frank Jaeger, Founder of Alera Bio. “We believe diseases, and their progression don’t wait, and neither should we. That focus translates into our slogan that defines the company - 'Biology drives us. Patients define us.'"
· Alera’s Focus:
Rare pediatric and neurological diseases with high unmet need.
· Alera’s Patients:
The pipeline will be shaped by urgency, equity, and a pact with patients to deliver meaningful outcomes for children and families living with rare neurological diseases.
· Alera’s Scientific Approach:
Apply an innovation-first mindset to rare CNS disorders and build on validated neurodevelopmental mechanisms with strong translational biology and clear regulatory precedents
· Alera’s Business Approach:
- Strength through strategic partnerships.
- Rapid proof-of-concept and early and continued regulatory alignment.
- Focus on capital efficiency, lean operations, and milestone-driven progresso Pursue near-term regulatory pathways with clear IP and exclusivity.
About Alera Bio
Alera Bio is a next-generation biotechnology company focused on delivering transformative therapies for rare and neglected neurological disorders. By uniting scientific innovation with a deep sense of urgency, Alera Bio is accelerating solutions for patients and families who have long been overlooked. Grounded in translational research and strategic development, the company is built to drive meaningful impact where it matters most—at the intersection of biology, unmet medical need, and real-world patient outcomes. Headquartered in Chicago, IL Alera Bio is actively identifying and evaluating therapeutic opportunities aligned with orphan drug and 505(b)(2) regulatory pathways. With a capital-efficient model and deep domain expertise, the company is positioned to rapidly advance development-ready assets that address urgent gaps in care for underserved neurological conditions.
Contact
Frank Jaeger
844-257-2246
alerabio.com
