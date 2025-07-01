Dell™ PowerEdge™ Servers and Intel® Xeon® 6 Processors Deliver Increased Performance and Efficiency for Modern Data Centers
A study by Prowess Consulting reveals Dell™ PowerEdge™ servers powered by Intel® Xeon® 6 processors with Performance-cores (P-cores) offer efficiency with high performance for diverse workloads, from general-purpose computing to AI and analytics.
Bellevue, WA, July 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A new study conducted by Prowess Consulting highlights how Dell™ PowerEdge™ servers powered by Intel® Xeon® 6 processors with Performance-cores (P-cores) offer performance and efficiency for the diverse workloads demanded by modern data centers, including AI and analytics.
Prowess Consulting’s technical research study compares next-generation PowerEdge servers to previous-generation platforms and competing solutions for performance and efficiency. In this study, commissioned by Intel and Dell Technologies, Prowess Consulting found that PowerEdge R470 servers powered by Intel Xeon 6747P processors can provide up to 102% more compute performance than prior-generation PowerEdge R450 servers with Intel Xeon Silver 4314 processors and that PowerEdge R770 servers powered by Intel Xeon 6787P processors can provide up to 45% more compute performance than previous-generation PowerEdge R760 servers with Intel Xeon Platinum 8592+ processors. In efficiency, Prowess Consulting found that PowerEdge R770 servers powered by Intel Xeon 6787P processors consumed up to 40% less power at idle compared to an HPE® ProLiant® Compute DL380 Gen12 server powered by the same Intel Xeon 6787P processors.
“The recent release of Intel Xeon 6 processors with P-cores offers organizations more power and versatility without the need for a dedicated GPU,” says Jonathan Chappelle from Prowess Consulting. “Dell PowerEdge servers running on Intel Xeon 6700-series processors with P-cores continue to outpace competitors in market share while also addressing the demands for increased performance and efficiency in modern data centers.”
For AI workloads and complex analytics, performance demands have only increased. MLPerf® is a benchmark suite developed by MLCommons to provide unbiased evaluations of training and inference performance for hardware, software, and services in machine learning (ML). With enhanced Intel® Advanced Matrix Extensions (Intel® AMX) with support for new FP16 instructions, PowerEdge R670 servers with Intel Xeon 6787P processors deliver up to 1.5x greater performance than PowerEdge R760 servers with previous-generation Intel Xeon Platinum 8592+ processors, as measured using the MLPerf 5.0 benchmark.
High-performance LINPACK (HPL) is a benchmark used to evaluate the floating-point performance of supercomputers and distributed-memory systems. Among the study’s findings, Prowess Consulting found that PowerEdge R770 servers with 86-core Intel Xeon 6787P processors offer up to 62% more HPL performance than previous-generation PowerEdge R760 servers with 64-core Intel Xeon Platinum 8592+ processors. The study also found that PowerEdge R770 servers with 86-core Intel Xeon 6787P processors can provide up to 96% more HPL performance than PowerEdge R760 servers with 56-core Intel Xeon Platinum 8480+ processors.
Prowess Consulting also identified several benchmark wins against previous generations. For example, PowerEdge R670 servers with 86-core Intel Xeon 6 processors with P-cores offer up to 35% more online transaction processing (OLTP) performance and up to 42% more online analytical processing (OLAP) performance than previous-generation PowerEdge R760 servers with 64-core Intel Xeon Platinum 8592+ processors.
To explore how Dell PowerEdge servers with Intel Xeon 6 processors with P-cores can improve compute and workload performance, visit https://prowessconsulting.com/resources/dell-poweredge-modernize-and-consolidate-data-center/. Learn more about the capabilities of PowerEdge servers with Intel processors at the Dell Info Hub: https://infohub.delltechnologies.com/en-us/t/direct-from-development-tech-notes-11/.
* The analysis and reporting were done by Prowess Consulting and commissioned by Intel and Dell Technologies.
About Prowess Consulting
Prowess Consulting has partnered with technology innovators for more than 20 years, delivering trusted, high-quality solutions and strategic expertise to support their growth and operations.
Prowess Consulting is located in Bellevue, Washington, USA. For more information, visit https://prowessconsulting.com/.
Prowess Consulting’s technical research study compares next-generation PowerEdge servers to previous-generation platforms and competing solutions for performance and efficiency. In this study, commissioned by Intel and Dell Technologies, Prowess Consulting found that PowerEdge R470 servers powered by Intel Xeon 6747P processors can provide up to 102% more compute performance than prior-generation PowerEdge R450 servers with Intel Xeon Silver 4314 processors and that PowerEdge R770 servers powered by Intel Xeon 6787P processors can provide up to 45% more compute performance than previous-generation PowerEdge R760 servers with Intel Xeon Platinum 8592+ processors. In efficiency, Prowess Consulting found that PowerEdge R770 servers powered by Intel Xeon 6787P processors consumed up to 40% less power at idle compared to an HPE® ProLiant® Compute DL380 Gen12 server powered by the same Intel Xeon 6787P processors.
“The recent release of Intel Xeon 6 processors with P-cores offers organizations more power and versatility without the need for a dedicated GPU,” says Jonathan Chappelle from Prowess Consulting. “Dell PowerEdge servers running on Intel Xeon 6700-series processors with P-cores continue to outpace competitors in market share while also addressing the demands for increased performance and efficiency in modern data centers.”
For AI workloads and complex analytics, performance demands have only increased. MLPerf® is a benchmark suite developed by MLCommons to provide unbiased evaluations of training and inference performance for hardware, software, and services in machine learning (ML). With enhanced Intel® Advanced Matrix Extensions (Intel® AMX) with support for new FP16 instructions, PowerEdge R670 servers with Intel Xeon 6787P processors deliver up to 1.5x greater performance than PowerEdge R760 servers with previous-generation Intel Xeon Platinum 8592+ processors, as measured using the MLPerf 5.0 benchmark.
High-performance LINPACK (HPL) is a benchmark used to evaluate the floating-point performance of supercomputers and distributed-memory systems. Among the study’s findings, Prowess Consulting found that PowerEdge R770 servers with 86-core Intel Xeon 6787P processors offer up to 62% more HPL performance than previous-generation PowerEdge R760 servers with 64-core Intel Xeon Platinum 8592+ processors. The study also found that PowerEdge R770 servers with 86-core Intel Xeon 6787P processors can provide up to 96% more HPL performance than PowerEdge R760 servers with 56-core Intel Xeon Platinum 8480+ processors.
Prowess Consulting also identified several benchmark wins against previous generations. For example, PowerEdge R670 servers with 86-core Intel Xeon 6 processors with P-cores offer up to 35% more online transaction processing (OLTP) performance and up to 42% more online analytical processing (OLAP) performance than previous-generation PowerEdge R760 servers with 64-core Intel Xeon Platinum 8592+ processors.
To explore how Dell PowerEdge servers with Intel Xeon 6 processors with P-cores can improve compute and workload performance, visit https://prowessconsulting.com/resources/dell-poweredge-modernize-and-consolidate-data-center/. Learn more about the capabilities of PowerEdge servers with Intel processors at the Dell Info Hub: https://infohub.delltechnologies.com/en-us/t/direct-from-development-tech-notes-11/.
* The analysis and reporting were done by Prowess Consulting and commissioned by Intel and Dell Technologies.
About Prowess Consulting
Prowess Consulting has partnered with technology innovators for more than 20 years, delivering trusted, high-quality solutions and strategic expertise to support their growth and operations.
Prowess Consulting is located in Bellevue, Washington, USA. For more information, visit https://prowessconsulting.com/.
Contact
Prowess ConsultingContact
Ben Fuller
206-443-1117
https://prowessconsulting.com/contact-us
Ben Fuller
206-443-1117
https://prowessconsulting.com/contact-us
Categories