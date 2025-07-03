A Sci-Fi Journey of Crystals, Climate, and Consciousness: Eleanor Bonenfant’s Epic Exploration of the Future
"Adventures among the Galaxies” Brings Urgency to Environmental Awakening
Ontario, Canada, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a thrilling and thought-provoking sequel to Adventures among the Maya and the Secret of the Crystal Amulet, author and environmental advocate Eleanor Bonenfant returns with "Adventures among the Galaxies: and the Evolution of AI," an interstellar tale that boldly tackles the climate crisis through the lens of science fiction and ancient wisdom.
At the heart of the story is Mara - a woman with a mysterious past and a connection to the Maya civilization, who begins a mission to protect Earth from environmental collapse. Guided by a powerful crystal from the planet Arganea, she reunites with friends from across the cosmos, including Ruth, Daniel, and a jaguar with inborn instincts named TJ, to stop climate change and confront dangerous forces, both human and artificial.
Spanning locations like Palenque, Mexico; Alaska; Chile; and Northern Ontario, Adventures among the Galaxies merges urgent environmental themes with imaginative storytelling. Bonenfant's characters battle poachers, kidnappers, and the rise of advanced AI - all while spreading a powerful message: the time to act for our planet is now.
“My hope,” says Bonenfant, “is to inspire readers to believe that even small, everyday choices can make a real impact. There’s still hope—if we act with determination.”
A lifelong church organist, music teacher, and creative writer, Eleanor Bonenfant weaves her deep concern for the environment into every chapter. Her home in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, becomes a key setting for this planetary call to action—an inspiring backdrop for readers ready to embrace both the magic of fiction and the power of change.
Eleanor delves deeper into her book during her interview on the Global Book Network. Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eXz3Ok4c83c
Adventures among the Galaxies and the Evolution of AI is available now on Amazon and other online bookstores.
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Adventures-among-Galaxies-Evolution-AI/dp/1038320100/
About the Author:
Eleanor Bonenfant is the author of Adventures among the Maya and the Secret of the Crystal Amulet (2022) and a passionate environmentalist. A retired church organist and choir director with over 40 years of service, Eleanor also enjoys gardening, home decorating, and spending time with her two sons, grandchildren, and beloved cats. Her writing reflects her love of nature, science fiction, and her unwavering belief that hope and action can lead to real environmental change.
About Global Book Network:
Global Book Network connects authors with readers worldwide. Each episode features conversations with both new and established authors, sharing their journeys and inspirations. Our passionate hosts also discuss insider tips and explore topics that matter to writers and readers. It's where books come to life, spark creativity, and foster global connections.
At the heart of the story is Mara - a woman with a mysterious past and a connection to the Maya civilization, who begins a mission to protect Earth from environmental collapse. Guided by a powerful crystal from the planet Arganea, she reunites with friends from across the cosmos, including Ruth, Daniel, and a jaguar with inborn instincts named TJ, to stop climate change and confront dangerous forces, both human and artificial.
Spanning locations like Palenque, Mexico; Alaska; Chile; and Northern Ontario, Adventures among the Galaxies merges urgent environmental themes with imaginative storytelling. Bonenfant's characters battle poachers, kidnappers, and the rise of advanced AI - all while spreading a powerful message: the time to act for our planet is now.
“My hope,” says Bonenfant, “is to inspire readers to believe that even small, everyday choices can make a real impact. There’s still hope—if we act with determination.”
A lifelong church organist, music teacher, and creative writer, Eleanor Bonenfant weaves her deep concern for the environment into every chapter. Her home in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, becomes a key setting for this planetary call to action—an inspiring backdrop for readers ready to embrace both the magic of fiction and the power of change.
Eleanor delves deeper into her book during her interview on the Global Book Network. Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eXz3Ok4c83c
Adventures among the Galaxies and the Evolution of AI is available now on Amazon and other online bookstores.
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Adventures-among-Galaxies-Evolution-AI/dp/1038320100/
About the Author:
Eleanor Bonenfant is the author of Adventures among the Maya and the Secret of the Crystal Amulet (2022) and a passionate environmentalist. A retired church organist and choir director with over 40 years of service, Eleanor also enjoys gardening, home decorating, and spending time with her two sons, grandchildren, and beloved cats. Her writing reflects her love of nature, science fiction, and her unwavering belief that hope and action can lead to real environmental change.
About Global Book Network:
Global Book Network connects authors with readers worldwide. Each episode features conversations with both new and established authors, sharing their journeys and inspirations. Our passionate hosts also discuss insider tips and explore topics that matter to writers and readers. It's where books come to life, spark creativity, and foster global connections.
Contact
Global Book NetworkContact
Henry Zane
+1 415-663-4417
https://www.globalbooknetwork.tv/
Henry Zane
+1 415-663-4417
https://www.globalbooknetwork.tv/
Categories