OrthoNeuro Welcomes Dr. Craig Goubeaux, Orthopedic Surgeon Specializing in Hip & Knee Reconstruction
Columbus, OH, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- OrthoNeuro, a partner practice of OrthoAlliance, the largest network of orthopedic surgeons in Central Ohio, is proud to announce that Craig A. Goubeaux, D.O., will join the practice as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in hip and knee reconstruction. Dr. Goubeaux brings advanced surgical training, a strong academic foundation, and a deep commitment to delivering exceptional, patient-centered care to the Central Ohio community.
Dr. Goubeaux completed his Orthopedic Surgery Residency at OhioHealth in Columbus, Ohio, where he served as Chief Resident in his final year of training. He earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine and holds a Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering from Ohio University. Prior to his medical training, he completed a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering at Youngstown State University, where he was also a four-year NCAA Division I varsity baseball player.
Following residency, Dr. Goubeaux pursued advanced fellowship training in adult reconstruction (hip and knee replacement), where he is currently training under Dr. Michael Mont, a world-renowned joint replacement specialist at Sinai Hospital at the Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopedics in Baltimore, Maryland. Dr. Mont is the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Arthroplasty and has authored over 1,000 peer-reviewed publications, making him one of the most influential voices in the field of hip and knee reconstruction.
“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Goubeaux to OrthoNeuro,” said Dr. Larry Todd, Jr., President of OrthoNeuro. “His expertise in hip and knee reconstruction, along with his diverse background and passion for patient care, will make him an invaluable addition to our team. We are excited to have him help advance our mission of providing outstanding orthopedic and neurological care to the Central Ohio region.”
Reflecting on his decision to join OrthoNeuro, Dr. Goubeaux shared, “I was drawn to OrthoNeuro not only because of its outstanding reputation for clinical excellence, innovation, and patient-centered care, but also because of my experience working alongside some of the OrthoNeuro physicians during residency. I truly enjoyed my time with them and was inspired by how they treated their patients with compassion, respect, and a commitment to excellence. As a native Ohioan, I’m deeply committed to serving this community. I look forward to helping patients regain mobility, reduce pain, and improve their quality of life through advanced hip and knee reconstruction techniques.”
Dr. Goubeaux is licensed by the Ohio State Medical Board and has been recognized for his academic achievements, including multiple peer-reviewed publications and academic presentations, earning second place in the Poster Presentation at Mallory-Coleman Research Day in Columbus, OH in 2022.
Dr. Goubeaux will treat patients at OrthoNeuro’s New Albany, Westerville, Grove City, and Dublin offices. Referrals and appointment requests are now being accepted.
For appointments or more information, visit www.orthoneuro.com or call 614.890.6555.
About OrthoNeuro
OrthoNeuro, a partner practice of OrthoAlliance—the largest network of orthopedic surgeons in Central Ohio, is a dedicated team of orthopedic and neurologic healthcare professionals committed to providing the highest quality specialty care in Columbus, Ohio, and surrounding areas, with compassion and understanding. Our board-certified physicians specialize in orthopedic surgery, spine surgery and care, neurology, acute pain management, podiatry, and wound care. OrthoNeuro currently has six locations, including two orthopedic walk-in clinics, throughout greater Columbus.
