“Le’Chaim America” Launched - An Initiative to Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary Year in a Jewish Way

Friday, July 4, 2025, will mark the beginning of the United States' 250th year, also known as the Semi-Quin-Centennial. Ahead of this milestone, Reut USA announces the launching of Le’Chaim America - an initiative to encourage American Jewish communities to participate in America’s celebrations in a distinctly Jewish manner and in a way that is connected to Israel. A keystone of Le’Chaim America will be a “gift” to the American people in the form of innovations for wounded soldiers and veterans.