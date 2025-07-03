“Le’Chaim America” Launched - An Initiative to Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary Year in a Jewish Way
Friday, July 4, 2025, will mark the beginning of the United States' 250th year, also known as the Semi-Quin-Centennial. Ahead of this milestone, Reut USA announces the launching of Le’Chaim America - an initiative to encourage American Jewish communities to participate in America’s celebrations in a distinctly Jewish manner and in a way that is connected to Israel. A keystone of Le’Chaim America will be a “gift” to the American people in the form of innovations for wounded soldiers and veterans.
New York, NY, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Today, Reut USA and Tikkun Olam Makers (TOM) proudly announce the launch of “Le’Chaim America” in honor of America’s 250th anniversary year also known as the Semi-Quin-Centennial (SQC). Le’Chaim America aims to inspire and support a distinctly Jewish participation in the celebrations of the United States’ 250th anniversary, which will likely include thousands of events over a two-year period from July 4, 2025 to July 4, 2027.
Le’Chaim America will inspire and support American Jewish communities to celebrate the SQC both locally, within their own areas, and collectively, as a unified American Jewish community It will do so by sharing essential information about the celebrations and ways to participate, as well as by inspiring and supporting programs that will highlight the unique contribution of American Jewry to America’s journey and successes.
As part of Le’Chaim America, Reut USA and TOM will use the SQC as an opportunity for revitalization of American Jewry as the “great Diaspora of our time,” which has at least decades of a promising future ahead of it. The effort of communal renewal will be marked by conferences, events and publications in various formats including articles and podcasts.
In addition, a gift of gratitude to America: as part of Le’Chaim America, Reut USA’s social impact arm, Tikkun Olam Makers (TOM), commits to deliver innovations, which were created in Israel for wounded soldiers with American support, and make them available to American wounded veterans. This will be done through collaboration with local Jewish communities. More information about this initiative will be shared separately.
Finally, Le’Chaim America calls for using local, regional, and national events toward strengthening community relations with other minorities, as well as with elected and appointed officials.
Gidi Grinstein, founder and president of Reut USA and TOM said: "America’s Semi-Quin-Centennial will be marked and celebrated in thousands of events on the federal, state and local levels over at least a two-year period. Through Le’Chaim America, we aim to showcase the power and relevance of Jewish values, entrepreneurial spirit, and community engagement while emphasizing our enduring partnership with and gratitude to the United States.”
Grinstein called for every institution within America’s Jewish communities “...to find its way to celebrate the SQC.” He said, “Federations in particular must engage with their state and city SQC committees to ensure that the Jewish story is shared and celebrated as part of the celebrations in their area. Reut USA has done the research and developed tailored AI-based tools for this effort and is ready to support such institutions as they design their plans.”
Grinstein added: “American Jewry has faced dramatic and unanticipated challenges since October 7, 2023, which is why the SQC is an extraordinary opportunity to reimagine our communities, our role in American society and among world Jewry," noting that "the SQC offers an opportunity not only for assessment and gratitude, but also for deep reflection and a bold vision.”
Rabbi Randy Brown, who is a chaplain at the VA and the Coordinator of Le’Chaim America and who also named the initiative, said, "The United States of America offered Jews freedoms of religion and association like no other nation ever did. In America, Jews prospered, and American Jewry literally saved the Jewish world before and after the Holocaust. Over the years, American Jewry has played an instrumental role in advancing American causes such as civil rights, communal responsibility, caring for the vulnerable, as well as fighting antisemitism, bigotry, and chauvinism, and supporting the alliance between the U.S. and Israel and the wellbeing of Jewish communities worldwide. Le’Chaim America is our collective opportunity to express deeply felt gratitude and to inspire pride in our contributions to American society."
Read more about this call to action in Grinstein’s piece in EJewishPhilanthropy, America’s 250th Anniversary Offers Opportunities for Jewish Distinction, and check out his podcast, Flexigidity, which explores the direction and condition of the Jewish people.
About Reut USA and Tikkun Olam Makers: Reut USA is a non-partisan strategy institute dedicated to tackling some of the toughest challenges of the Jewish world and the State of Israel. TOM is a global movement that creates and disseminates affordable solutions for people with disabilities and the elderly, inspired by the Jewish value of repairing the world.
