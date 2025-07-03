DBeaver PRO 25.1 Introduces Advanced AI Assistant to Transform SQL Development and Database Operations
New York, NY, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DBeaver Corporation, a leading provider of universal database management tools, announced the release of DBeaver PRO 25.1 with new AI capabilities. The new AI features deliver intelligent assistance directly within the DBeaver interface, enabling users to write better queries faster, understand complex SQL instantly, and resolve errors with automated fixes.
The AI features work with OpenAI, Google Gemini, GitHub Copilot, and Ollama, giving users flexibility in their engine choices. To maintain security, DBeaver sends only database structure information to AI services, not actual data. The features integrate with DBeaver's existing interface and work across the 100+ supported database types.
"DBeaver PRO 25.1 makes everyday database work easier," said Tatiana Krupenya, CEO at DBeaver Corporation. "Its AI capabilities feel like a natural extension of your work, helping developers stay in flow and solve business problems instead of overcoming technical obstacles. Whether you're writing, troubleshooting, or optimizing complex queries, our improved AI assistant is always there as your reliable, expert partner."
Core AI Capabilities
The new DBeaver PRO version includes AI Chat that stays open while users switch between database connections. This helps users create and adjust SQL queries and understand SQL dialects.
The AI Query Explanation feature breaks down complex SQL queries into plain language. Users can see what a specific query does, which helps them understand inherited or legacy code.
When SQL queries fail, the new AI Error Explanation feature analyzes the error and suggests fixes. The feature works across different database types and only analyzes table structure, not the actual data stored in tables.
The Smart Metadata Descriptions feature generates explanations for database objects like tables and procedures. Users can easily get context about any database object’s purpose and usage.
The AI Smart SQL Suggestions feature offers query completions. The feature adapts to different SQL dialects and can generate queries based on comments users write above their code.
Addressing Database Development Challenges
Organizations that use multiple database types and cloud platforms face complexities in database development. Developers spend significant time debugging queries and understanding unfamiliar database structures. DBeaver's AI features address these challenges by providing direct assistance in the development environment.
DBeaver PRO's new AI capabilities tap into the growing momentum behind AI-assisted development. While AI coding assistants have already proven invaluable for developers working across programming languages, SQL has largely remained untouched by these advancements. DBeaver PRO is changing that, bringing AI-powered assistance not just to developers, but to all data professionals. This transforms the way that database administrators, data analysts, financial experts, engineers, and scientists work with data.
About DBeaver
DBeaver provides database management tools utilized by data specialists worldwide. The software connects to over 100 different database types, including SQL and NoSQL databases in cloud and on-premises environments. Millions of users rely on DBeaver for database development and administration tasks. For more information, visit dbeaver.com.
Contact
DBeaver Corporation
Shannon Harper
1-904-517-3257
dbeaver.com
