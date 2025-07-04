A. Keith Carreiro, Ed.D. Named Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Swansea, MA, July 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Keith Carreiro, Ed.D., of Swansea, Massachusetts, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his significant contributions in Literature.
About A. Keith Carreiro, Ed.D.
Dr. Carreiro is the owner of Copper Beech Press and is also an author, speaker, consultant, educator, academic researcher, and musician. He has expertise in the areas of education, academic research, literature, writing, speaking, teaching, creativity and critical thinking consulting, coaching, and music.
With 33 years in academic research and 56 years of teaching at all levels from Pre-K to postgraduate, Dr. Carreiro has dedicated his career to advancing knowledge and creative expression. He has authored The Immortality Wars (2019 to present) series, Send Down the Master in Person: Reflections on Adolf Eichmann (2022), and has contributed short stories and poetry to anthologies curated by the Association of Rhode Island Authors, as well as a nonfiction essay in Stephen King’s Hearts in Suspension (2016).
Dr. Carreiro’s musical background includes teaching classical guitar since 1969 and performing as a solo concert classical artist throughout North and South America during the 1970s. He continues to serve as a speaker, coach, and consultant in the areas of creativity, critical thinking, and literature. He is currently an adjunct faculty member in the Department of English at Bridgewater State University.
His numerous professional affiliations include The Alliance of Independent Authors, Association of Rhode Island Authors, Realm Makers, and Cape Cod Writers Center. Dr. Carreiro has presented internationally, including as keynote speaker at The International Dublin Writers’ Festival and at the IV International Congress of Synesthesia, Science & Art at the University of Almeria. He has been officially recognized by the House of Representatives, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, for his service as an elected member of the Swansea School Committee. Dr. Carreiro is a multiple-year honoree in Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers.
Dr. Carreiro has received the Global Book Awards Silver Medal for Religious and Spiritual Fantasy in 2024 and was a Killer Nashville Silver Falchion Award Finalist for Best Sci-fi/Fantasy in 2024.
He holds an Ed.D. and Ed.M. in teaching, curriculum, and learning environments from the Graduate School of Education at Harvard University, and a B.A. in English from the University of Maine.
In his personal time, Dr. Carreiro enjoys reading, attending concerts and movies, spending time outdoors and hiking, as well as participating in church and family activities.
For more information, visit https://immortalitywars.com/.
