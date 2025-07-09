MythWorx Redefines AI Reasoning with Record-Breaking MMLU Pro Benchmark Score with No Pretraining
Echo Ego v2 Achieves 71.24% Accuracy in Zero-Shot Mode, Surpassing Much Larger Models While Using a Fraction of the Compute
Dallas, TX, July 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MythWorx, a pioneering artificial general intelligence company, has achieved a breakthrough in AI performance, scoring 71.24% accuracy on the rigorous MMLU Pro benchmark — with zero pretraining, no chain-of-thought prompting, and no retries. The test spanned over 12,000 tasks across 14 subjects, each answered in a single attempt. This stands in stark contrast to the methods typically used by LLMs and LRMs.
The MythWorx Echo Ego v2 (14B parameters) model outperformed models hundreds of times larger, including DeepSeek-R1 (671B) and Llama 4-Behemoth (2T). It also delivered a best-in-class 87.64% accuracy on the math portion, second only to Gemini 2.5 Pro, but at a fraction of the size, energy use, and compute load.
An Architecture Built for the Real World
Unlike traditional large language models that require massive datasets and extensive pretraining, MythWorx’s Echo Ego v2 is built on a hybrid architecture designed for self-improvement and real-time adaptability. Its zero-shot reasoning ability drastically reduces infrastructure costs by cutting compute needs by over 90% compared to traditional models that rely on repeated fine-tuning and prompting.
Smarter, Smaller, More Human
Echo Ego’s design introduces dynamic memory, conversational intent alignment, and cross-domain adaptability. This allows for:
· Seamless integration into collaborative workflows
· Flexible deployment across secure or low-resource environments
· A compact, license-ready profile for highly specific applications
This is not just a model — it's a reasoning system built to think, adapt, and partner with humans at a higher level of trust and transparency.
About MythWorx
MythWorx is a stealth-mode AGI innovator introducing a new class of AI after 27 years of development. Its Echo platform delivers true reasoning capabilities without pretraining and minimal compute requirements, outperforming large-scale models across key benchmarks. Backed by defense-aligned investors and global innovation partners, MythWorx is now entering joint ventures and master licensing agreements. Learn more at https://mythworx.ai/.
About MMLU Pro
Developed by the Allen Institute, the Massive Multitask Language Understanding (MMLU) Pro benchmark evaluates reasoning and domain generalization across 14 complex subject areas with over 12,000 questions. It’s one of the most rigorous benchmarks for assessing high-level AI performance. Additional information on the MMLU Pro benchmark test is available at https://huggingface.co/datasets/TIGER-Lab/MMLU-Pro.
Contact
Tom Kulik
(214) 706-4223
mythworx.ai
