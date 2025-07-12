Child Advocacy Organization Sponsors National Petition to Support Weather Prediction Funding
OICA seeks individuals and organizations to sign a change.org petition to support restoration of funds for federal weather prediction services.
Oklahoma City, OK, July 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In the wake of the tragic flooding along the Guadalupe River in Texas, the ever-present risk of tornadoes in Oklahoma, an already-active hurricane season, and droughts across much of the U.S., the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA) is urging federal decision makers to sufficiently fund weather prediction efforts.
“Without assigning blame, it is obvious there are holes in the weather prediction and warning system,” said Joe Dorman, chief executive officer of OICA. “Recent cuts have certainly made the problem worse. We at OICA believe we have a responsibility to give Oklahomans and Americans the chance to weigh in on these cuts.”
To that end, OICA has created a Change.org petition directed at the White House and members of Congress pleading with them to restore critical weather prediction funding. Specifically, the petition requests that Congress and the White House:
· Immediately reverse federal staffing cuts and restore full funding to the National Weather Service and do a thorough, proper review of services provided and staffing needs available to provide support and proper research.
· Preserve and protect FEMA as a critical federal agency — not dismantle it.
· Invest in disaster science, communication tools, needed infrastructure too costly for rural and lower income areas, and emergency coordination for areas of need across the country, not cut them.
· Protect the NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory and other essential facilities from any cuts.
· Work with state and local emergency management services to aid critical areas of need.
· Investigate what went wrong in Texas to ensure that it does not happen again.
“This is a national emergency for every American community facing tornadoes, wildfire, hurricanes, floods, or other natural disasters,” Dorman asserted. “Communities can neither prepare for nor fight extreme weather with hollowed-out agencies, missing experts, or antiquated/unreliable infrastructure.”
Anyone who shares OICA’s concern about the weather prediction cuts can go to https://tinyurl.com/NWSPetition to sign the petition.
“As someone who has lived in ‘Tornado Alley’ in Oklahoma for most of my life, I cannot imagine what impact this could have on our safety,” said Dorman, a former state representative from Rush Springs, Okla. “I understand cuts to help balance the budget, along with elimination of ‘waste, fraud, and abuse’ as is the rhetoric being used to justify the cuts; but they apparently were done arbitrarily and without proper governmental budgeting review.
“Our leaders in Washington need to give these cuts another examination, and when they do, I am confident proper funding will be restored.”
“Without assigning blame, it is obvious there are holes in the weather prediction and warning system,” said Joe Dorman, chief executive officer of OICA. “Recent cuts have certainly made the problem worse. We at OICA believe we have a responsibility to give Oklahomans and Americans the chance to weigh in on these cuts.”
To that end, OICA has created a Change.org petition directed at the White House and members of Congress pleading with them to restore critical weather prediction funding. Specifically, the petition requests that Congress and the White House:
· Immediately reverse federal staffing cuts and restore full funding to the National Weather Service and do a thorough, proper review of services provided and staffing needs available to provide support and proper research.
· Preserve and protect FEMA as a critical federal agency — not dismantle it.
· Invest in disaster science, communication tools, needed infrastructure too costly for rural and lower income areas, and emergency coordination for areas of need across the country, not cut them.
· Protect the NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory and other essential facilities from any cuts.
· Work with state and local emergency management services to aid critical areas of need.
· Investigate what went wrong in Texas to ensure that it does not happen again.
“This is a national emergency for every American community facing tornadoes, wildfire, hurricanes, floods, or other natural disasters,” Dorman asserted. “Communities can neither prepare for nor fight extreme weather with hollowed-out agencies, missing experts, or antiquated/unreliable infrastructure.”
Anyone who shares OICA’s concern about the weather prediction cuts can go to https://tinyurl.com/NWSPetition to sign the petition.
“As someone who has lived in ‘Tornado Alley’ in Oklahoma for most of my life, I cannot imagine what impact this could have on our safety,” said Dorman, a former state representative from Rush Springs, Okla. “I understand cuts to help balance the budget, along with elimination of ‘waste, fraud, and abuse’ as is the rhetoric being used to justify the cuts; but they apparently were done arbitrarily and without proper governmental budgeting review.
“Our leaders in Washington need to give these cuts another examination, and when they do, I am confident proper funding will be restored.”
Contact
Oklahoma Institute for Child AdvocacyContact
Jay Gumm
405-236-5437
https://oica.org
Joe Dorman, OICA CEO 405-833-1117 jdorman@oica.org
Jay Gumm
405-236-5437
https://oica.org
Joe Dorman, OICA CEO 405-833-1117 jdorman@oica.org
Multimedia
Categories