Faith Family Church Gears Up for Biggest Serve Day of the Year: Joining Thousands of Churches Worldwide in a Wave of Compassion
Baytown, TX, July 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Faith Family Church is excited to announce its biggest Serve Day of the year, taking place this Saturday, July 12. This day is a massive collaboration of compassion, uniting over 2,500 churches worldwide in a powerful movement to spread God’s love through practical acts of service.
At pop-up Dream Centers across Baytown, Crosby and the surrounding areas, 700+ Volunteer Serve Team members will be providing free hair cuts, groceries, school supplies and clothing to resource pre-registered families. In addition, these families will celebrate with bouncy houses and snow cones for families.
They'll take their Summer Blast experience on wheels to multiple locations to create a dynamic, fun, Bible-based day of fun for elementary kids through their mobile Dream Center. While the kids are having a great time learning about God, parents will enjoy refreshments and receive valuable resources in a relaxed small group setting. Plus, every child will go home with free school supplies at the end of the day.
The Faith Family Church Serve Team, in partnership with the Baytown Homeless Shelter, will reach out to individuals in need in our community by providing a meal, clean clothes, access to showers, haircuts and hygiene bags. They will cook and serve breakfast for the current residents living at the Baytown Homeless Shelter. They will also deep clean their kitchen and stock up their pantry with needed essentials.
In addition to these pop-up Dream Centers, the Serve Team will be sharing God’s kindness through dozens of other projects including mulching community parks, painting local buildings, assisting with food distribution, constructing wheelchair ramps, cleaning up animal shelters, visiting local nursing homes, picking up trash, mowing lawns and so much more.
"This Serve Day is the perfect opportunity for us to show the love and kindness of God to our community," said Pastor Josh, Lead Pastor of Faith Family Church. "We serve our neighbors every second Saturday of each month and this is our biggest Serve Day of the year. We’re grateful that we get to make a difference in the name of Jesus right here in our neighborhoods."
To view a full list of projects, please visit myfaithfamily.org/serveday.
For more information about Serve Day or to arrange interviews, please contact Kim Granillo at 281-837-5626 or info@myfaithfamily.org.
Faith Family Church exists to lead people into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ.
Contact:
Kim Granillo
Communications Director
Faith Family Church
281-837-5626
info@myfaithfamily.org
myfaithfamily.org
