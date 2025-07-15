Introducing Potieri Cocktail: a Passion Fruit Vodka-Brandy Fusion Inspired by a Colombian Island Escape
Miami, FL, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Potieri Cocktail proudly announces the launch of its debut beverage: a Passion Fruit Vodka-Brandy cocktail that promises to transport drinkers to a tropical paradise with every sip. Rooted in a personal journey and inspired by the vibrant flavors of Colombia, Poteiri is more than a drink—it’s a story in a bottle. In 2017, the founder Vladimir Laurent embarked on a transformative trip to Colombia. During a visit to a secluded island off the coast of Cartagena, a local bartender served a passion fruit cocktail so unforgettable, it sparked a mission to recreate that same magic back home in the United States. After countless trials, tweaks, and taste tests, the first version of what would become Poteiri was unveiled at a New Year’s Eve house party—introducing friends to a flavor that captured the essence of that distant island. Now, after years of refinement, Poteiri Cocktails is ready to share that experience with the world.
Potieri Cocktail:
Tropical & Fruity: Sweet, tangy, and refreshing, with a flavor that immediately evokes sunshine and ocean breezes.
Easy to Enjoy: Poteiri is ready-to-drink and ideal for any occasion, whether you’re entertaining friends or unwinding solo.
Versatile: While perfect on its own, Poteiri also lends itself beautifully to experimentation—mix it with herbs, fresh fruits, or sparkling water for your own twist.
Refreshing: Especially suited for summer, Poteiri’s clean and invigorating profile makes it a go-to for warm-weather sipping.
Distinctive: The rare vodka-brandy combination offers a refined, layered taste that sets Poteiri apart.
A Taste of Travel and Tradition - At its core, Poteiri is about capturing a moment—a tropical breeze, a spontaneous encounter, a taste that lingers. Poteiri Cocktails are inspired by the vibrant spirit and flavors of the Islands—sun-soaked beaches, ocean breezes, and good vibes. Whether you're unwinding at home or turning up at your favorite night spot, Poteiri lets you sip paradise anywhere. No passport needed—just pop, pour, and enjoy the island life wherever you are.
Availability: Poteiri Cocktails’ Passion Fruit Vodka-Brandy blend is now available online and at select retailers. For more information, visit www.poteiricocktail.com.
About Potieri Cocktail:
The Birth of a Legacy
Potieri Cocktails was forged in the heat of Cartagena’s golden sunsets, where the Atlantic breeze carried with it the ancient flavors of the Colombian coast. The year was 2017, and Vlad Laurent, an intrepid traveler and self-professed lover of authentic, untold flavors, was on a soul-searching vacation to Rosario Island, oﬀ Colombia’s Caribbean coast. It was here, in a small seaside cantina, that he experienced a moment that would change his life forever. A local bartender, with a smile as wide as the horizon, served him a drink unlike any he’d ever tasted. It was a blend of vodka, brandy, and the island’s prized local passion fruit—a fruit as rich in history as it was in favor. The cocktail, fresh, exotic, and full of promise, captured the very essence of Colombia’s culture. Vlad could taste the history of the land in every sip. He vowed to bring this distinctive flavor to the world—a fusion of tradition and innovation. Thus, Potieri Cocktails was born. A tribute to the artistry of cocktail making, the spirit of Colombia, and the legacy of the passion fruit.
Centuries in The Making
The story of Potieri is inseparable from the history of the passion fruit itself -one of Colombia’s most revered natural treasures. Cultivated for centuries in the lush, fertile soils of Colombia’s tropical regions, passion fruit, or maracuyá, has been a symbol of the country’s agricultural heritage. Indigenous peoples first revered the fruit for its medicinal properties and vibrant flavor, using it in both rituals and everyday life. Over time, the passion fruit became integral to the economy of Colombia, especially in the coastal regions like Cartagena. The town’s fertile soil, warmed by the sun and nourished by the ocean’s breeze, made it the perfect environment for this tropical marvel. Its sweetness, balanced with tartness, found its place in everything from local juices to desserts—and, eventually, in the creation of Cartagena’s most famous cocktails. As Vlad explored Cartagena’s cobbled streets, beneath the historic walls of the Old City, he felt the echoes of the past—the blend of Spanish heritage and African influences, the quiet revolution of Colombian flavors that spoke of resilience, joy, and community. The passion fruit, once humble, is at the heart of our uniquely crafted Potieri Cocktail.
Contact
Bill Wackermann
