Internal Medicine Physician, Dr. Thomas Pustorino Joins New York Health
Smithtown, NY, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NY Health) is proud to welcome Dr. Thomas Pustorino to its expanding primary care division. Dr. Pustorino brings a strong clinical background, award-winning research experience, and a commitment to patient-centered care. He will be practicing at 994 W Jericho Tpke., Smithtown, NY 11787.
Dr. Pustorino is deeply committed to clinical excellence and delivering the highest quality care to every patient he treats. He ensures that each individual receives the most appropriate and effective treatment plan. His dedication to improving patient outcomes is matched by his passion for innovation, education, and continuous improvement in healthcare delivery.
“I am honored to join New York Health and look forward to working alongside a team dedicated to excellence, innovation, and compassionate care,” said Dr. Pustorino.
Dr. Pustorino previously completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Overlook Medical Center in Summit, NJ. He earned both his Doctor of Medicine and Master of Public Health degrees from St. George’s University and holds a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Science from Marist College.
His clinical research has focused on improving patient outcomes tough quality improvement initiatives, including reducing hospital-acquired infections and addressing disparities in urinary catheter duration by race and ethnicity.
Dr. Pustorino’s leadership roles include developing a point-of-care ultrasound curriculum to reduce hospital stays and serving on multiple hospital committees focused on program development and organ donation. His work has been presented at national conferences, including IDWeek, and published in the journal Mycopathologia.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Pustorino, please call (631) 265-4200. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
