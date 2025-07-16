The End of Traditional Job Boards: DigitalHire Introduces the First Ever AI-Powered Video Job Board
DigitalHire launched the world’s first AI-powered video job board, transforming hiring with authentic video resumes and real-time AI matching for employers and job seekers.
Washington, DC, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a bold move to modernize how companies hire and how job seekers get discovered, DigitalHire has officially launched its AI-powered video job board, delivering a sharp wake-up call to an industry stuck in the past. In a market flooded with lifeless resumes, broken job boards, and robotic ATS filters, DigitalHire is rewriting the rules of hiring with video-first profiles, real-time AI matching, and zero tolerance for outdated recruiting.
In today’s hiring world, companies are overwhelmed by a flood of resumes, and job seekers are exhausted by a system that often overlooks their potential. DigitalHire flips the script by introducing video resumes and AI matching, making hiring faster, more human, and way more efficient.
“We built DigitalHire to help employers hire smarter and to finally give job seekers a real way to stand out,” said Mark Hoge, CEO of DigitalHire. “A resume doesn’t show drive, energy, or personality. But a 90-second video? That’s powerful.”
Job seekers record a 90-second video resume and instantly get matched with roles they qualify for. This process ensures authenticity in the world of AI-generated resumes, and allows employers to reduce time-to-hire by up to 60%.
“Applying to jobs can feel like throwing your resume into a black hole,” said Amanda Tram, COO of DigitalHire. “DigitalHire gives job seekers a chance to be seen and heard, and get matched with companies that are actually looking for someone like them.”
DigitalHire isn't just another job board. It's a hiring experience built for how today’s workforce communicates, applies, and connects. It brings together speed, technology, and storytelling to create better matches and better outcomes.
The platform is now live and open to both job seekers and employers. Create your job seeker profile or post a job at digitalhire.com.
About DigitalHire:
DigitalHire is revolutionizing the hiring industry with its AI-powered video job board that connects job seekers and employers through authentic video resumes and intelligent matching technology. The company is committed to making hiring faster, more human, and more efficient for the modern workforce.
In today’s hiring world, companies are overwhelmed by a flood of resumes, and job seekers are exhausted by a system that often overlooks their potential. DigitalHire flips the script by introducing video resumes and AI matching, making hiring faster, more human, and way more efficient.
“We built DigitalHire to help employers hire smarter and to finally give job seekers a real way to stand out,” said Mark Hoge, CEO of DigitalHire. “A resume doesn’t show drive, energy, or personality. But a 90-second video? That’s powerful.”
Job seekers record a 90-second video resume and instantly get matched with roles they qualify for. This process ensures authenticity in the world of AI-generated resumes, and allows employers to reduce time-to-hire by up to 60%.
“Applying to jobs can feel like throwing your resume into a black hole,” said Amanda Tram, COO of DigitalHire. “DigitalHire gives job seekers a chance to be seen and heard, and get matched with companies that are actually looking for someone like them.”
DigitalHire isn't just another job board. It's a hiring experience built for how today’s workforce communicates, applies, and connects. It brings together speed, technology, and storytelling to create better matches and better outcomes.
The platform is now live and open to both job seekers and employers. Create your job seeker profile or post a job at digitalhire.com.
About DigitalHire:
DigitalHire is revolutionizing the hiring industry with its AI-powered video job board that connects job seekers and employers through authentic video resumes and intelligent matching technology. The company is committed to making hiring faster, more human, and more efficient for the modern workforce.
Contact
DigitalHireContact
Mike Awan
(202) 558-0400
https://digitalhire.com/
Mike Awan
(202) 558-0400
https://digitalhire.com/
Categories