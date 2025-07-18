Buena Vista Creative Acquires D2C Design, Vancouver's Premier Shopify Plus Partner, to Dominate Direct-to-Consumer Growth Market

Miami-based Buena Vista Creative has acquired D2C Design, a leading Shopify Plus design agency, to create a full-funnel growth solution for direct-to-consumer brands. The merger combines D2C Design’s proven conversion-optimized frameworks—delivering 2-3% higher conversion rates and 83% revenue growth for e-commerce clients—with Buena Vista’s digital marketing expertise.