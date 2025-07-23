American Protection Corp. Clarifies No Affiliation with American Vehicle Protection Corp.
Boca Raton, FL, July 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- American Protection Corp. (founded in 2012), a trusted Insurance Agency and provider of vehicle and home service contracts, has issued a statement to address recent public confusion due to a similarity in name with another entity, American Vehicle Protection Corp. (founded in 2016).
American Protection Corp. is an entirely separate and independent organization. Recent media reports and public commentary referencing American Vehicle Protection Corp. are unrelated to American Protection Corp. in any way.
"American Protection Corp. has no affiliation with American Vehicle Protection Corp. We do not endorse or engage in any business practices that go against our core values of transparency, fairness, and accountability," said Kobi Chukran, CEO of American Protection Corp. "Our company is built on trust, integrity, and outstanding customer service — values we take seriously every single day. American Protection Corp. will continue to provide high-quality A+ rated Vehicle Mechanical Breakdown Protection and Home Appliance Protection Plans, offering customers peace of mind with reliable coverage at reasonable rates. We are proud of our strong reputation and remain fully committed to supporting our customers with honesty and care."
About American Protection Corp.
American Protection Corp. is a full-service insurance agency offering a comprehensive portfolio of insurance and warranty products. The company maintains partnerships with top-rated national carriers, including Royal Admin, National General (an Allstate company), Bristol West, Farmers Insurance, Assurance, Omega, Safeco, AmTrust, Embark, The General, ClearCo and many others.
American Protection Corp. holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and is an accredited business. The company has also been recognized on multiple consumer protection and review platforms for its consistent dedication to service quality and customer satisfaction.
For more information, call +1 (800) 427-1806, or visit www.AmericanProtectionCorp.com.
