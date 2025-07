Kellogg & Sovereign® Consulting Joins CLA Global as Alliance Member

Dallas, TX, July 16, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Kellogg & Sovereign® Consulting (K&S), a recognized leader in funding and compliance consulting, is pleased to announce it has joined as an Alliance member of CLA Global Limited (CLA Global), a leading international organization comprised of independent accounting and advisory firms. This milestone places K&S among an esteemed group of new US alliance members, further amplifying its market presence and delivering expanded capabilities to clients, employees, and stakeholders.K&S is welcomed into the CLA Global community, extending its influence within a global organization spanning over 235 offices and consisting of more than 15,000 personnel.“We are excited to be growing our US alliance membership with the addition of Kellogg & Sovereign® Consulting as we focus on growth and building meaningful connections across the US,” said Alex Bruneau, Principal at CLA LLP.“This alliance with CLA Global positions K&S to deliver on an even greater scale, ensuring our clients benefit from enhanced expertise, resources, and international reach,” said Jason Ramey, CEO at Kellogg & Sovereign Consulting. “We are thrilled to take this step forward as we continue to focus on delivering exceptional solutions to the organizations we serve.”Participation in CLA Global affords alliance firms—including K&S—flexible access to global resources, best practices, and industry insights, all without the requirements of full network membership. CLA U.S., a top 10 accounting and consulting firm, brings robust expertise in K-12 education, healthcare, and grants, strongly aligning with K&S’s commitment to service, integrity, and results.Through this partnership, K&S is positioned to expand its service offerings, benefit from enhanced branding, and leverage collaborative go-to-market strategies and knowledge-sharing opportunities. Crucially, this alliance preserves K&S’s ESOP structure and operational independence while providing greater value to clients and rewarding professional growth opportunities for its team.About Kellogg & Sovereign® Consulting Kellogg & Sovereign®Consulting is a leading provider of professional program management services for schools and libraries in the E-Rate Program, and health care providers in the FCC’s Rural Health Care Program. Its clients range from rural K-12 schools, single site libraries and rural health clinics to large urban school districts, library systems and regional health centers. Kellogg & Sovereign® Consulting is an independent alliance member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer