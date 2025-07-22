What Does It Take to Become a Business Leader and Peacemaker? Avi Shaked’s Gripping New Memoir, “The Greater the Risk,” Reveals the Answer
From construction sites to boardrooms to peace talks, “The Greater the Risk” by Avi Shaked tells the riveting true story of an Israeli entrepreneur who built 888.com, launched a $1B peace plan, and dared to believe in change. A #1 Amazon bestseller, this memoir reveals how one man turned adversity into opportunity—and business success into a mission for peace.
Tel Aviv, Israel, July 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- From the scaffolds of construction sites to the global tech stage—and eventually, to the frontlines of Middle East peace negotiations—entrepreneur and visionary Avi Shaked has lived a life defined by courage, conviction, and calculated risk. His new memoir, “The Greater the Risk: The Improbable Rise of an Israeli International Business Leader and Peacemaker,” is now available worldwide.
This extraordinary true story follows Shaked’s ascent from modest beginnings in Israel to his role as co-founder of online gaming giant 888.com (now EvokePlc), a publicly traded company employing over 12,000 people across the globe. But Shaked’s journey didn’t stop with business success. Using his wealth and influence, he took on an even greater challenge: pursuing peace between Israelis and Palestinians.
In “The Greater the Risk,” Shaked recounts his bold decision to fund and help draft the Geneva Accord signed in 2003, and his offer of $1 billion to the Palestinian government in support of a historic peace initiative. Against the backdrop of geopolitical conflict, family upheaval, and high-stakes entrepreneurship, Shaked’s memoir is a rollercoaster of ambition, resilience, and purpose.
“Avi Shaked’s gripping story is that of an Israeli who bridged the worlds of international business and peace-building—a particularly compelling subject given Israel’s complex position in both global commerce and Middle Eastern diplomacy. The combination of business acumen and peacemaking efforts in one individual’s story offers unique insights into how economic relationships can potentially serve diplomatic ends.” —Yoram Dori, biography writer and former strategic advisor to Israel’s President Shimon Peres
A #1 Amazon Bestseller in Historical Middle Eastern Biographies, “The Greater the Risk” is more than a memoir—it’s a timely call to action. It challenges readers to believe that with perseverance, vision, and a willingness to act for the greater good, even the most daunting obstacles can be transformed into opportunities for lasting change.
Avi Shaked’s life embodies this belief. A graduate of Ben-Gurion University, Shaked has led ventures across telecommunications, online gaming, and digital innovation. In 2025, he became chairman of Israel’s “Together We Succeed” party, championing equality and coexistence between Jews and Arabs. His goal in founding the party is to become Israel’s next Prime Minister—and the leader who brings an end to the conflicts with Palestine, Syria, and Lebanon. Avi’s memoir offers rare insights into the personal convictions behind his professional achievements—and the risks he took to make a meaningful difference.
Distributed by Bublish, Inc., “The Greater the Risk” is available in eBook, paperback, and hardcover formats on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.
eBook ISBN: 979-8-899890-03-1 – $0.99
Paperback ISBN: 979-8-899890-04-8 – $19.99
Hardcover ISBN: 979-8-899890-05-5 – $29.99
Audiobook ISBN: 979-8-899890-06-2 – coming soon
Multiple language editions will be available starting fall 2025!
For updates on Avi Shaked and his work, visit www.avishaked.com or follow him on Facebook at Avi Shaked, Instagram @avi.shaked.yahad, and TikTok and X @avi.shaked. Learn more about Bublish and its services at www.bublish.com.
