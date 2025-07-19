Seligson Law Launches New Website to Support Cannabis Businesses in California and New York
Seligson Law has launched a newly redesigned website to better serve cannabis operators, entrepreneurs, and investors in California and New York. The site offers streamlined access to legal services and resources across key practice areas, including business transactions, compliance, employment, real estate, IP, and more. With deep roots in the cannabis industry, Seligson Law supports clients across the supply chain with practical, strategic counsel.
Santa Monica, CA, July 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Seligson Law, a business law firm dedicated to serving the cannabis industry in California and New York, proudly announces the launch of its newly redesigned website. The refreshed platform reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to helping cannabis operators, entrepreneurs, and investors navigate one of the most highly regulated and dynamic industries in the country.
With a clean, modern design, the new site makes it easier for clients to explore legal services, access up-to-date cannabis law resources, and connect with the firm. It features clear, easy-to-navigate information on a wide range of practice areas, including:
Business Transactions
Intellectual Property
Mergers and Acquisitions
Employment
Real Estate and Land Use
Litigation and Alternative Dispute Resolution
Regulatory Compliance and Licensing
Corporate Finance and Securities
“At Seligson Law, we work with legacy growers, multi-state operators, first-time dispensary owners, and seasoned investors. Whether you’re launching a startup or scaling an established business, we’re here to help protect your investment and keep your operation legally sound,” said Ken Seligson, founder of the firm.
The redesigned website also highlights the firm’s reach in both California and New York—two of the most influential cannabis markets in the United States. With clients operating across the supply chain, Seligson Law provides coast-to-coast support tailored to the needs of cannabis businesses at every stage of growth.
The firm has been recognized by SuperLawyers, the International Cannabis Bar Association, and the California and New York State Bars for its leadership and advocacy within the cannabis legal landscape.
“Our clients are serious about building long-term value in this space, and so are we,” Seligson added. “This new site reflects our commitment to helping the cannabis community grow with clarity, confidence, and legal strategy.”
To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit the new website or call 213-293-6692.
About Seligson Law
Seligson Law is a cannabis-focused business law firm with offices in California and New York. The firm represents operators, investors, and entrepreneurs in all aspects of cannabis law, including business transactions, licensing and compliance, employment, real estate, intellectual property, litigation, and corporate finance. Known for its practical, business-minded approach and deep ties to the cannabis community, Seligson Law helps clients thrive in a complex and fast-moving legal environment.
Contact
Ken Seligson
213-293-6692
https://seligsonlaw.com/
