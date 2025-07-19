Seligson Law Launches New Website to Support Cannabis Businesses in California and New York

Seligson Law has launched a newly redesigned website to better serve cannabis operators, entrepreneurs, and investors in California and New York. The site offers streamlined access to legal services and resources across key practice areas, including business transactions, compliance, employment, real estate, IP, and more. With deep roots in the cannabis industry, Seligson Law supports clients across the supply chain with practical, strategic counsel.