PCI Promatec Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
Austin, TX, July 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes PCI Promatec, a branch of Performance Contracting Inc. (PCI), as a Founding Member. PCI Promatec delivers critical passive fire protection systems to the vast majority of nuclear power facilities across the United States, including proprietary penetration and joint seal systems and materials manufactured in Texas and qualified to meet the industry’s most demanding standards.
“Texas leadership in the new nuclear renaissance will require ensuring that the highest standards of safety and security are met, which is why we’re honored to have PCI Promatec as a TNA member and a partner in this endeavor,” said TNA President Reed Clay. “TNA is proud to partner with PCI Promatec to help lead nuclear development across Texas, setting a gold standard for safety every step of the way.”
“PCI Promatec has engineered and delivered nuclear-grade passive fire protection systems and Sure Flow® strainers for some of the most complex projects around the world. As a Texas-based institution with decades of experience, we’re proud to bring our global expertise back to where it started,” said Justin Roy, Senior Estimator II / Business Development for PCI Promatec. “With the rise of advanced reactors and the growing demand for reliable, clean energy, we look forward to focused, long-term work right here in our home state, and it’s truly meaningful to do that work here. Joining the Texas Nuclear Alliance is our way of planting a flag.”
In addition to its core fire protection offerings, PCI Promatec supplies Nukon® insulation, safety-related strainers, and is the exclusive distributor of 3M Interam™ fire barrier wrap for the nuclear industry. As part of Performance Contracting Inc., ranked #12 on ENR’s list of Top Specialty Contractors, PCI Promatec brings national scale, deep technical expertise, and a decades-long track record of excellence in nuclear safety.
About PCI Promatec
PCI Promatec traces its origins to the birth of the nuclear passive fire protection industry in the mid-1970s. Formed through the acquisition of Brand Fire Protection Services (formerly BISCO), B&B Promatec, Insulation Consultant & Management Service (ICMS), Techsil, and Chemtrol, PCI Promatec continues to supply original product formulations developed by these legacy companies.
In addition to its proprietary sealant systems—qualified to resist fire, flood, movement, pressure, and radiation—PCI Promatec is the exclusive distributor of 3M Interam™ fire barrier systems for the nuclear industry, including wrapping solutions for conduits and cable trays. The company also supplies Nukon® insulation, safety-related strainers, and other critical components engineered to meet the stringent performance and quality assurance standards of nuclear facilities worldwide.
PCI Promatec operates under a robust 10 CFR 50 Appendix B and NQA-1 quality program, ensuring the highest levels of regulatory compliance and safety in every project.
To learn more, visit www.performancecontracting.com/branch/pci-promatec.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
“Texas leadership in the new nuclear renaissance will require ensuring that the highest standards of safety and security are met, which is why we’re honored to have PCI Promatec as a TNA member and a partner in this endeavor,” said TNA President Reed Clay. “TNA is proud to partner with PCI Promatec to help lead nuclear development across Texas, setting a gold standard for safety every step of the way.”
“PCI Promatec has engineered and delivered nuclear-grade passive fire protection systems and Sure Flow® strainers for some of the most complex projects around the world. As a Texas-based institution with decades of experience, we’re proud to bring our global expertise back to where it started,” said Justin Roy, Senior Estimator II / Business Development for PCI Promatec. “With the rise of advanced reactors and the growing demand for reliable, clean energy, we look forward to focused, long-term work right here in our home state, and it’s truly meaningful to do that work here. Joining the Texas Nuclear Alliance is our way of planting a flag.”
In addition to its core fire protection offerings, PCI Promatec supplies Nukon® insulation, safety-related strainers, and is the exclusive distributor of 3M Interam™ fire barrier wrap for the nuclear industry. As part of Performance Contracting Inc., ranked #12 on ENR’s list of Top Specialty Contractors, PCI Promatec brings national scale, deep technical expertise, and a decades-long track record of excellence in nuclear safety.
About PCI Promatec
PCI Promatec traces its origins to the birth of the nuclear passive fire protection industry in the mid-1970s. Formed through the acquisition of Brand Fire Protection Services (formerly BISCO), B&B Promatec, Insulation Consultant & Management Service (ICMS), Techsil, and Chemtrol, PCI Promatec continues to supply original product formulations developed by these legacy companies.
In addition to its proprietary sealant systems—qualified to resist fire, flood, movement, pressure, and radiation—PCI Promatec is the exclusive distributor of 3M Interam™ fire barrier systems for the nuclear industry, including wrapping solutions for conduits and cable trays. The company also supplies Nukon® insulation, safety-related strainers, and other critical components engineered to meet the stringent performance and quality assurance standards of nuclear facilities worldwide.
PCI Promatec operates under a robust 10 CFR 50 Appendix B and NQA-1 quality program, ensuring the highest levels of regulatory compliance and safety in every project.
To learn more, visit www.performancecontracting.com/branch/pci-promatec.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
Contact
Texas Nuclear AllianceContact
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
www.texasnuclearalliance.org
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
www.texasnuclearalliance.org
Categories