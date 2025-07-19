Good Charlotte Joins Talent Lineup for One805LIVE! Concert to Benefit First Responders
Santa Barbara, CA, July 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- One805 is pleased to announce the iconic band Good Charlotte has been added to the lineup for One805LIVE!—joining country music star Trisha Yearwood, and surf-rocker Donavon Frankenreiter for a benefit concert at Kevin Costner’s estate on September 20.
Known for their multi-platinum anthemic hits, Good Charlotte is taking time away from the summer tour to promote their new album, Motel Du Cap, to perform at One805Live! The band will bring their signature sound and stage presence to Montecito for a night of music to raise funds to support of Santa Barbara County’s first responders.
Already headlining this event is country music star Trisha Yearwood. With three Grammy Awards, multiple CMA and ACM honors, and over 15 million albums sold worldwide, Trisha is a true icon. From her breakout hit “She’s in Love with the Boy” to her highly anticipated upcoming album “The Mirror”—the first for which she co-wrote every song—Trisha has been delivering heartfelt, chart-topping music for decades.
“I’m excited to be a part of One805LIVE!—an event that truly celebrates the heroes who keep our communities safe,” said Yearwood. “It’s an honor to help raise funds for the critical resources these First Responders need to keep doing what they do best: saving lives.”
We’re excited to announce that Donavon Frankenreiter is also joining the lineup for One805LIVE! A Southern California native, Donavon began chasing waves at a young age, turning pro as a surfer by 16. For nearly two decades, he’s been traveling the globe as a musician, entertaining audiences with his unique blend of laid-back grooves, philosophical lyrics, and soulful delivery—a sound that reflects his free-spirited roots and deep connection to the ocean.
One805LIVE! 2025 takes place on Saturday, September 20, from 4 PM to 10 PM. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit First Responders across Santa Barbara County. In addition, a portion of the proceeds will support musicians from Alta Dena who lost everything in recent wildfires.
“One805LIVE! isn’t just a concert—it’s a powerful act of community,” said Kirsten Cavendish Weston-Smith, CEO of One805. “Together, we’re making a difference—one song, one first responder, one unforgettable night at a time.”
Past artists have included music royalty such as Pink, Katy Perry, David Crosby, Maroon 5, John Fogerty, Kevin Costner, Kenny Loggins, and Joe Bonamassa—with past attendees including The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe, Jeff Bridges, Zoe Saldaña, Cameron Diaz, and Michael Keaton.
The full 2025 lineup of performers will be revealed soon.
Tickets are on sale now for General Admission, VIP, and Cabanas at www.one805.org. (One805 is a 501 (c)(3), and all tickets have a tax-deductible component.
About One805
One805 supports First Responders throughout Santa Barbara County by funding vital equipment, training, and mental health resources. Born from the devastating debris flow of 2018, One805 is a unified nonprofit driven by community resilience and built to stand behind those who serve—every day, in every emergency.
For tickets, sponsorships, or more information, visit www.One805.org.
About One805
One805 supports First Responders throughout Santa Barbara County by funding vital equipment, training, and mental health resources. Born from the devastating debris flow of 2018, One805 is a unified nonprofit driven by community resilience and built to stand behind those who serve—every day, in every emergency.
For tickets, sponsorships, or more information, visit www.One805.org.
