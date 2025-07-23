Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy Enrolling with New College and STEM Programs
Mesquite, TX, July 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy (PTAA) in Mesquite, TX, is proud to announce a transformative expansion of its early college program—making it the only school in the region where students can earn both an Associate’s Degree and a Bachelor’s Degree while still in high school, graduating with full college credentials by the age of 19 or 20.
This innovative program sets a new standard for public education, giving motivated students the opportunity to fast-track their futures through college-level academics, all at no cost to families.
“We are redefining what’s possible in high school,” said Ms. Tara Addison, Principal, PTAA Mesquite Campus Leader. “Our students are earning college degrees, pursuing technical careers, and achieving at the highest academic levels—all before they walk across the high school graduation stage.”
A+ Academics & Top STAAR Performance
PTAA Mesquite boasts top-tier STAAR scores and recently received an A+ rating in STAAR/EOC state assessment tests school year, 2024-2025, thanks to its rigorous academic environment, passionate educators, and strong student support services. The school offers and will offer, Gifted & Talented programs, Honors Courses, STEAM, Art Competitions, and Advanced Academic Pathways designed to challenge and engage high-performing learners across all grades.
Career & Technical Education with Industry Leaders
In partnership with Texas Instruments, PTAA Mesquite-Oates recently launched its newest endorsement of Electrical Engineering for High School Students. In their middle school program they prepare their students for the PTech program by offering an “innovative” thinking course that builds a student’s critical and creative thinking through Project Based Learning (PBL).
PTAA delivers exceptional programs through PTech and their Career and Technical Education (CTE) opportunities that allows students the opportunity to receive hands-on training and industry-aligned certifications in high-demand fields such as engineering, computer science, and robotics—preparing them for immediate employment or continued college success.
Champion-Level Athletics & UIL Competitions
PTAA is also making a name in competitive athletics and UIL extracurriculars. Students participate in a full suite of UIL sports and academic competitions, including:
Football
Basketball
Soccer
Volleyball
Cross Country
Track & Field
Swimming
Golf
In addition to athletics, students will compete in Academic UIL teams, Spelling Bees, Robotics, and STEM challenges, to name a few, consistently performing at top levels, district- and state-wide.
A True College and Career Launch Pad
From early college access to championship-level sports and technical training, PTAA Mesquite is proud to offer a well-rounded, college-preparatory experience that positions students for long-term success.
Whether pursuing a career straight out of high school or transferring into a four-year university with junior or senior standing, PTAA students have an opportunity to start debt free with no Student Loan debt following undergrad, and are ahead of the game, leaving the future wide open.
About PTAA Mesquite:
Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy – Mesquite is a public, tuition-free charter school serving students in grades K–12. Known for academic excellence, innovation, and opportunity, PTAA is committed to shaping future leaders through a blend of advanced academics, early college access, and real-world skills training.
Tara Addison and Stephanie Givens
972-375-9672
www.ptaa.org
