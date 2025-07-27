“The U.S. is Running Out of Workers” – New Book Offers Urgent, Research-Backed Solution to the Workforce Crisis
The workforce is vanishing – and businesses are feeling the squeeze. With retirements rising and fewer workers entering the pipeline, the talent crisis is no longer coming – it’s here. Productivity, service, and growth are all at risk. Targeting Turnover exposes the hidden forces behind today’s labor shortage and why leaders must act now to protect their teams – and their bottom line.
Orlando, FL, July 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Richard Finnegan’s Targeting Turnover Launches September 9, 2025 from Berrett-Koehler Publishers
As talent shortages sweep the nation and frontline managers face increasing pressure to retain staff, bestselling author and employee retention expert Richard Finnegan sounds the alarm in his powerful new book, "Targeting Turnover: Make Managers Accountable, Win the Workforce Crisis," available for purchase on September 9, 2025, from Berrett-Koehler Publishers.
Finnegan, widely recognized as the originator of Stay Interviews and a frequent SHRM speaker, draws on decades of research and client success across high-turnover industries – from healthcare to manufacturing – to present a bold truth: the U.S. labor force is shrinking, and the only sustainable way forward is to stop losing good employees.
“Forget perks and Ping-Pong tables,” says Finnegan. “The number one reason employees stay or leave is trust in their immediate supervisor. And most companies aren’t holding those leaders accountable for building it.”
With five previous books and work spanning six continents, Finnegan has become a go-to expert for turning around turnover rates. His model – used by companies like Wayne-Sanderson Farms, Covenant Health, and Clayton Homes – has helped reduce employee exits by 30% to 58%(i), generating millions in savings and boosting morale in the process.
Why Media Should Talk to Richard Finnegan Now
Finnegan offers timely and evidence-based commentary on topics at the heart of the 2025 labor conversation:
What’s behind America’s shrinking workforce and how employers can adapt
Why most manager training programs fail – and what actually works
How to hold leaders accountable without micromanaging
The power of Stay Interviews and predictive metrics in reducing attrition
How trust – not pay – is the new currency of retention
The intersection of AI, immigration, and Gen Z in the future of work
With accessible insights, data-backed strategies, and a passion for helping leaders lead differently, Finnegan delivers practical answers at a time when employers are desperate for solutions.
About the Author
Richard Finnegan is CEO of C-Suite Analytics and the leading authority on employee retention. His work has been featured in BusinessWeek, and he regularly speaks at global HR conferences including SHRM. He is the architect of the Stay Interview process and has helped organizations across six continents reduce turnover by up to 58%(ii). Finnegan is the author of five previous books, and Targeting Turnover is his most urgent – and actionable – yet.
Book Information
Title: Targeting Turnover: Make Managers Accountable, Win the Workforce Crisis
Author: Richard P. Finnegan
Publisher: Berrett-Koehler Publishers
Publication Date: September 9, 2025
Price: $24.95
ISBN: 978-1-978905-708-40
Pre-Order Link
For Interviews and Review Copies
Please contact CJ Higginbotham to request a media kit, schedule an interview with Richard Finnegan, or request an advance review copy.
(i) https://c-suiteanalytics.com/pandemic-results/
(ii) https://c-suiteanalytics.com/
