“The U.S. is Running Out of Workers” – New Book Offers Urgent, Research-Backed Solution to the Workforce Crisis

Orlando, FL, July 27, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Richard Finnegan’s Targeting Turnover Launches September 9, 2025 from Berrett-Koehler PublishersAs talent shortages sweep the nation and frontline managers face increasing pressure to retain staff, bestselling author and employee retention expert Richard Finnegan sounds the alarm in his powerful new book, "Targeting Turnover: Make Managers Accountable, Win the Workforce Crisis," available for purchase on September 9, 2025, from Berrett-Koehler Publishers.Finnegan, widely recognized as the originator of Stay Interviews and a frequent SHRM speaker, draws on decades of research and client success across high-turnover industries – from healthcare to manufacturing – to present a bold truth: the U.S. labor force is shrinking, and the only sustainable way forward is to stop losing good employees.“Forget perks and Ping-Pong tables,” says Finnegan. “The number one reason employees stay or leave is trust in their immediate supervisor. And most companies aren’t holding those leaders accountable for building it.”With five previous books and work spanning six continents, Finnegan has become a go-to expert for turning around turnover rates. His model – used by companies like Wayne-Sanderson Farms, Covenant Health, and Clayton Homes – has helped reduce employee exits by 30% to 58%(i), generating millions in savings and boosting morale in the process.Why Media Should Talk to Richard Finnegan NowFinnegan offers timely and evidence-based commentary on topics at the heart of the 2025 labor conversation:What’s behind America’s shrinking workforce and how employers can adaptWhy most manager training programs fail – and what actually worksHow to hold leaders accountable without micromanagingThe power of Stay Interviews and predictive metrics in reducing attritionHow trust – not pay – is the new currency of retentionThe intersection of AI, immigration, and Gen Z in the future of workWith accessible insights, data-backed strategies, and a passion for helping leaders lead differently, Finnegan delivers practical answers at a time when employers are desperate for solutions.About the AuthorRichard Finnegan is CEO of C-Suite Analytics and the leading authority on employee retention. His work has been featured in BusinessWeek, and he regularly speaks at global HR conferences including SHRM. He is the architect of the Stay Interview process and has helped organizations across six continents reduce turnover by up to 58%(ii). Finnegan is the author of five previous books, and Targeting Turnover is his most urgent – and actionable – yet.Book InformationTitle: Targeting Turnover: Make Managers Accountable, Win the Workforce CrisisAuthor: Richard P. FinneganPublisher: Berrett-Koehler PublishersPublication Date: September 9, 2025Price: $24.95ISBN: 978-1-978905-708-40For Interviews and Review CopiesPlease contact CJ Higginbotham to request a media kit, schedule an interview with Richard Finnegan, or request an advance review copy.(i) https://c-suiteanalytics.com/pandemic-results/(ii) https://c-suiteanalytics.com/