Gatemaster Technology Announces Strategic Integration with Intercard to Enhance Arcade and Attractions Management
Gatemaster Technology announces a strategic integration with Intercard, enabling seamless management of arcade and game card functions directly within Gatemaster's POS and mobile tools. This partnership streamlines operations for family entertainment centers, allowing staff to manage Intercard systems—like adding balances and time play—without switching platforms, enhancing guest experience and efficiency.
Arvada, CO, August 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gatemaster Technology, a leader in all-in-one attraction management solutions, is proud to announce a new integration with Intercard, the global leader in cashless technology for the amusement industry. This partnership brings powerful arcade and game card functionality directly into Gatemaster’s POS and mobile tools - streamlining operations for family entertainment centers, arcades, and attractions.
With this integration, operators can now manage every aspect of their Intercard system—such as adding balances, time play, and comping bonuses - directly through Gatemaster Mobile. This eliminates the need to switch between multiple systems and provides staff with a faster, more efficient way to serve guests and run arcade operations.
“This partnership is about empowering operators to deliver a better guest experience while simplifying backend management,” said Sondra Shannon, CEO of Gatemaster Technology. “We’re excited to offer this deep integration with Intercard to help our clients grow revenue and reduce friction in daily operations.”
Key Features of the Intercard Integration Include:
· - View cash, time, points, and credit balances
· - Load Intercard packages or bonuses to game cards
· - Refund or remove balances from game cards
· - Comp cash, credits, or points with a reason code
· - Pause and resume time play
· - Consolidate or split card balances
With Intercard’s system fully integrated into Gatemaster’s mobile platform, staff can manage game cards with unprecedented speed and control—all from a single system.
Learn more about the integration: https://gatemaster.info/intercard
About Gatemaster Technology
Gatemaster Technology provides comprehensive ticketing, POS, and operations software built specifically for the attractions industry. From museums and aquariums to FECs and waterparks, Gatemaster simplifies complex operations through integrated solutions that drive revenue and enhance the guest experience. To date, Gatemaster has processed over $3 billion in transactions for attractions worldwide.
About Intercard
Intercard introduced cashless technology to the amusement industry and has been leading the way for 30+ years. Cashless systems from Intercard increase customer spending and satisfaction and boost revenues by up to 30% at entertainment centers worldwide. Make the switch.
Contact
Gatemaster TechnologyContact
Arianna Blackwell
510-799-9725
www.gatemaster.com
arianna@gatemaster.com
