Sailors Race Lake Michigan While Sampling for Microplastics
A team of sailors and scientists collected water samples across the length of Lake Michigan to test for microplastics at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.
Racine, WI, August 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Racine Yacht Club, Walter Munk Foundation for the Oceans, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, and George Rogers Clark Chapter of The Explorers Club partnered to conduct microplastic sampling of Lake Michigan on the 2025 Hook Race from Racine, Wisconsin, to Menominee, Michigan. The sailboat race, from July 12-14, is 189 nautical miles long and had more than 40 boats competing. Water samples were taken 7 times by each boat along the route, about every 30 miles, by the Citizen/Scientist Sailors to evaluate the water surface distribution of small microplastics that can be between 1-100 microns in size (for reference, one human hair is about 100 microns in diameter). Small microplastics can originate from world winds but also from more local sources, related to wastewater or runoff, or from the breakdown of the over 11 million pounds of microplastics that enter Lake Michigan annually.
The samples will be analyzed by Scripps Oceanography using epifluorescence
microscopy to detect and quantify the small microplastics from each of the water samples. Subsequent analyses using infrared spectral imagery will then identify the chemical nature of the small particles, whether synthetic or natural. The data will be used to speculate on sources, for example, polyester from clothing, nylon from ropes or sails, polyethylene from plastics bags, and cotton from clothing,
It is estimated that humans inhale more than 74,000 microplastic particles, or 52 credit cards, each year. However, the largest source of plastic ingestion is through water, both bottled and tap, with twice as much microplastic found in the US than Europe. Microplastics are plastic particles less than 5 millimeters (or 5,000 microns) in diameter found in daily items associated with personal hygiene and cosmetics like soaps, toothpaste, deodorants, lipstick, and shaving cream. The microplastics data will be used by researchers to better evaluate the effect of the more than 22 million pounds of plastic pollution entering the Great Lakes annually and aid in developing strategies for protecting this vital natural resource.
Dimitri Deheyn, PhD, a Research Scientist at Scripps Oceanography, says that he first noticed microplastics when researching biofluorescence and discovered strange materials glowing in his samples. The glowing material turned out to be microfibers of plastic. His research resulted in a technique used globally for assessing small microplastics in water samples, including snow and rain, as well as in air, organisms, plants, and sediment/soil.
The Great Lakes project started when David Collette, a Fellow of The Explorers Club and the Fara Heim Foundation, and Mary Munk, a Member of The Explorers Club and President of the Munk Foundation, wondered if sailboat races could be used to collect water samples. They contacted Dr. Deheyn, who is on the Board of the Munk Foundation and a Member of The Explorers Club, who provided a sampling process that could be used by sailors.
The Racine Yacht Club, which holds the Hook Race annually and is a certified Wisconsin Clean Marina, enthusiastically hosted the microplastics sampling event. “As boaters, we have a responsibility to protect the lakes,” said Amy Cermak, Commodore of the Racine Yacht Club. “We race over areas of the lake not normally traveled and are excited we can collect water samples that will help researchers understand how microplastics spread around and possibly affect Lake Michigan.”
Sampling on several other lakes is planned for 2025. “If your organization is holding a boating event and would like to participate in collecting water samples, please contact us,” said David Collette, The Explorers Club.
About The Racine Yacht Club (https://racineyachtclub.org): The Racine Yacht Club, located in Racine, WI., was established in 1916. The Club hosts regattas and races, provides adult and family sailing opportunities, and holds summer sailing school.
About the Scripps Institution of Oceanography (https://scripps.ucsd.edu):
Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego is one of the most important centers for global earth science research and education. Scripps leads research in oceans and human health, conservation and biodiversity, and works to find solutions to our greatest environmental challenges.
About the Walter Munk Foundation for The Ocean (https://www.waltermunkfoundation.org/): The Walter Munk Foundation for the Oceans was founded by Walter and Mary Munk in 2017 to continue Walter’s iconic legacy of daring exploration and discovery in the field of oceanography. The Foundation provides educational programs for underserved students and outreach to develop ocean science/conservation and education initiatives.
About The George Rogers Clark Chapter of The Explorers Club
(https://georgerogersclark.org/): The George Rogers Clark Chapter of The Explorers Club is a regional chapter of the internationally-focused The Explorers Club. The multidisciplinary professional society was founded in 1904 with the goal of promoting field research, scientific exploration and resource conservation.
Contact
David Collette
513-400-4023
www.faraheim.com
