Lowry Solutions Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Security and Trust
Lowry Solutions, a global leader in enterprise mobility and IoT solutions, proudly announces its successful completion of the SOC 2® Type 1 audit, conducted by Prescient Assurance LLC. This certification affirms Lowry’s commitment to the highest standards of data security, system integrity, and operational transparency.
Brighton, MI, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lowry Solutions, a global leader in enterprise mobility and IoT solutions, proudly announces its successful completion of the SOC 2® Type 1 audit, conducted by Prescient Assurance LLC. This certification affirms Lowry’s commitment to the highest standards of data security, system integrity, and operational transparency.
The SOC 2 Type 1 report, dated June 30, 2025, evaluates Lowry Solutions’ system design and the suitability of its controls relevant to the Trust Services Criteria for Security. The independent audit confirmed that Lowry’s controls were suitably designed to meet its service commitments and system requirements, providing reasonable assurance to clients and partners alike.
“This certification is a major milestone in our ongoing mission to deliver secure, reliable, and innovative solutions to our customers,” said Nick Spaniola, Director of IT at Lowry Solutions. “It reflects the strength of our internal controls, our commitment to continuous improvement, and our dedication to protecting client data.”
The audit highlights Lowry’s robust infrastructure hosted in Microsoft Azure, comprehensive access controls, incident response protocols, and a mature risk management framework. It also recognizes the company’s adherence to best practices in areas such as data encryption, employee training, and vendor oversight.
Lowry Solutions’ SOC 2 Type 1 certification is part of a broader initiative to enhance its security posture and aligns with its long-term vision of operational excellence and customer trust.
For more information or to request a copy of the SOC 2 Type 1 report, please contact info@lowrysolutions.com or visit http://www.lowrysolutions.com.
The SOC 2 Type 1 report, dated June 30, 2025, evaluates Lowry Solutions’ system design and the suitability of its controls relevant to the Trust Services Criteria for Security. The independent audit confirmed that Lowry’s controls were suitably designed to meet its service commitments and system requirements, providing reasonable assurance to clients and partners alike.
“This certification is a major milestone in our ongoing mission to deliver secure, reliable, and innovative solutions to our customers,” said Nick Spaniola, Director of IT at Lowry Solutions. “It reflects the strength of our internal controls, our commitment to continuous improvement, and our dedication to protecting client data.”
The audit highlights Lowry’s robust infrastructure hosted in Microsoft Azure, comprehensive access controls, incident response protocols, and a mature risk management framework. It also recognizes the company’s adherence to best practices in areas such as data encryption, employee training, and vendor oversight.
Lowry Solutions’ SOC 2 Type 1 certification is part of a broader initiative to enhance its security posture and aligns with its long-term vision of operational excellence and customer trust.
For more information or to request a copy of the SOC 2 Type 1 report, please contact info@lowrysolutions.com or visit http://www.lowrysolutions.com.
Contact
Lowry SolutionsContact
Scott Lowry
810-534-1683
www.lowrysolutions.com
Scott Lowry
810-534-1683
www.lowrysolutions.com
Categories