Jeff Jay Appointed President and CEO of Borden Cottage, Bringing Decades of Clinical Leadership to the Premier Recovery Retreat

Camden, ME, July 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Borden Cottage, one of the nation’s most exclusive and highly regarded private recovery retreats, is proud to announce the appointment of Jeff Jay as its new President and CEO.
A nationally known clinician, author, and interventionist, Jeff Jay brings decades of experience in addiction and mental health recovery to Borden Cottage, which serves individuals of means and prominence seeking comprehensive help with substance use and co‑occurring mental health disorders. His leadership represents the next step in Borden Cottage’s ongoing evolution as a center of excellence for personalized, world‑class care.
“Jeff Jay’s reputation in the field is unparalleled,” said Tom Rodman, Founder of Borden Cottage. “He has spent his career at the forefront of clinical innovation and compassionate family intervention. I look forward to working closely with Jeff as we build on the strong foundation we’ve established and continue setting the standard for private, individualized recovery.”
Jeff Jay is widely known for his bestselling book Love First: A Family’s Guide to Intervention in Addiction and Alcoholism (with Debra Jay, 3rd ed., Hazelden, 2021), which has become a cornerstone in family-centered recovery work. Over his career, he has led countless interventions, trained professionals nationally and internationally, and authored numerous articles and books that have influenced modern approaches to treatment and recovery.
“Borden Cottage represents the very best in recovery care—unmatched privacy, impeccable clinical standards, and a holistic approach that honors each individual,” said Jeff Jay. “It is an honor to join this team and further the remarkable work already being done here.”
In his new role, Jeff Jay will focus on leading Borden Cottage’s programs and operations, bringing his deep clinical insight and proven leadership to strengthen and expand its position as the premier choice for high‑net‑worth individuals, executives, and public figures seeking discreet, effective treatment.
Transition at Love First, Inc.: As Jeff Jay begins his leadership of Borden Cottage, he steps away from his role and responsibilities at Love First and from leading interventions, confident that the organization’s legacy is in expert hands.
Debra Jay, MA, co‑principal of Love First, will step forward as the organization’s new CEO. Debra is co‑author of Love First and author of It Takes a Family (2nd ed., Hazelden, 2021), and she has long been recognized as a trusted voice in family‑centered recovery. Debra will carry forward a mission that has touched and transformed thousands of families and professionals worldwide.
"Our work is grounded in compassion, clinical excellence, and a deep belief in each person’s ability to change. Jeff Jay’s leadership is a natural fit. His integrity, decades of experience, and unwavering commitment to family-centered care make him an ideal steward of our mission,” ~ Jo-Ann Cook, Borden Cottage Clinical Director
About Borden Cottage
Located in a serene setting in Camden, Maine, Borden Cottage offers a highly confidential, expertly staffed recovery experience tailored to the needs of individuals of means and prominence. With a full continuum of clinical care, wellness services, and family support, Borden Cottage is known for its exceptional outcomes and compassionate, discreet environment.
For more information, visit bordencottage.com or contact Chris Feeley at chris.feeley@bordencottage.com.
