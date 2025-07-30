Jeff Jay Appointed President and CEO of Borden Cottage, Bringing Decades of Clinical Leadership to the Premier Recovery Retreat

Jeff Jay has been appointed President and CEO of Borden Cottage, a premier private recovery retreat in Camden, Maine. A nationally known clinician, author, and interventionist, Jay brings decades of experience in addiction and mental health recovery. He will lead Borden Cottage’s operations, continuing its mission of providing world-class, personalized care for high-net-worth individuals in a discreet and compassionate setting.