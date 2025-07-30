Nuclearn Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance
Austin, TX, July 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes Nuclearn, a software development company offering artificial intelligence for nuclear power, as a new member.
“In our rapidly growing AI economy, Nuclearn is meeting the moment by modernizing nuclear operations and bringing new levels of efficiency to safe, reliable energy,” said TNA President Reed Clay. “TNA is proud to partner with the bright minds at Nuclearn and looks forward to working together to unlock the full potential of nuclear energy right here in Texas.”
“Texas’ leadership in energy innovation combined with Nuclearn’s nuclear AI expertise further reinforces the future of nuclear energy is secure, efficient, and scalable,” said Brad Fox, CEO and Co-Founder of Nuclearn.
“We see incredible opportunity in aligning with the Texas Nuclear Alliance to accelerate next-generation nuclear deployment,” added Jerrold Vincent, CFO and Co-Founder of Nuclearn. “We’re eager to support the mission of making Texas the global leader in clean, reliable nuclear energy.”
About Nuclearn
Nuclearn is transforming the nuclear energy industry by bringing modern AI tools to one of the world’s most vital clean energy sources. With over 60 reactors globally relying on Nuclearn technology, the company was founded on a simple belief: nuclear deserves better tools. Built by a team of nuclear professionals and engineers, Nuclearn develops AI-powered software tailored specifically for the unique needs of nuclear operations. Unlike generic platforms, Nuclearn solutions are nuclear-specific, pre-trained, and built by experts who understand the intricacies of the field. To learn more, visit www.nuclearn.ai.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
www.texasnuclearalliance.org
