Carol Henning-Franczyk MSW, MBA Selected as a Featured Member by P.O.W.E.R. – Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Philadelphia, PA, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carol Henning-Franczyk of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has been selected as a Featured Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the nonprofit sector.
About Carol Henning-Franczyk MSW, MBA
Carol Henning-Franczyk serves as vice president at the Broken Wings Literacy Center, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting children living in poverty with both educational and mental health resources. With a career in social work spanning more than fifty years, she has consistently focused on improving outcomes for vulnerable families and children.
During her tenure at the Philadelphia Department of Human Services, Henning-Franczyk oversaw the Family Preservation Program, leading projects aimed at keeping families intact and founding Family Preservation Awareness Day. She managed teams of social workers and interns from the city’s leading social work schools, supervised agency services, and ensured programs met both contractual and clinical standards. Additionally, she played a key role in launching the DHS Domestic Violence Program and set up the first medical initiatives for medically fragile children at SCAN and Congreso agencies. As vice president of the Northeast Family Preservation Association, she coordinated efforts across Pennsylvania, New York, and Washington, DC. Her leadership is widely recognized, especially in mentoring, training, and driving collaborative program development.
Clinically, Henning-Franczyk counseled individuals, couples, and families at Dr. Robin Lowey & Associates, with a special focus on cognitive behavioral challenges, trauma, grief, and relationship issues. She crafted treatment strategies and provided ongoing support for clients facing bereavement, family strife, and interpersonal concerns. Her experience also includes counseling and training work for Women Organized Against Rape and involvement with the Rehab After Work program.
Henning-Franczyk is a dedicated volunteer, having held leadership and board positions with the Pennsylvania Society for Clinical Social Work (PSCSW), where she worked on policy advocacy, and with the National Association of Social Workers. She has led alumni and fundraising efforts for organizations such as the American Diabetes Association, Philadelphia Theater Company, and Penn Relays at the University of Pennsylvania, where she was instrumental in organizing and training volunteer teams for significant events.
Her academic background includes an MSW from the University of Pennsylvania (where she studied under Dr. Harry Aponte), an MBA from the University of Phoenix, and a BA in Sociology from Eastern Mennonite University. Henning-Franczyk holds credentials in employment assistance, family preservation and reunification, program evaluation, grant writing, and facilitation.
Active in Toastmasters, Henning-Franczyk is currently coaching the Jolly Road club and received three awards from Toastmasters in April. She is the immediate past president and current vice president of education for We the Speakers, as well as vice president of membership for Positively Charged. Her service extends to being the district recognition chair (2024-2025), committee person for her local ward/division, and reading captain for Northwest Philadelphia. Her civic engagement includes ongoing community advocacy.
Henning-Franczyk has been honored with several P.O.W.E.R. distinctions, including a Lifetime Achievement Award, Woman of the Month (June 2024) and was selected as an Honored Member. She received the Life Achievement Award from the University of Phoenix and was featured on the cover of the university’s alumni magazine in April 2024.
Outside of her professional and volunteer work, Carol enjoys playing piano, traveling, and spending quality time with loved ones.
To learn more, visit www.brokenwingsliteracycenter.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Carol Henning-Franczyk MSW, MBA
Carol Henning-Franczyk serves as vice president at the Broken Wings Literacy Center, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting children living in poverty with both educational and mental health resources. With a career in social work spanning more than fifty years, she has consistently focused on improving outcomes for vulnerable families and children.
During her tenure at the Philadelphia Department of Human Services, Henning-Franczyk oversaw the Family Preservation Program, leading projects aimed at keeping families intact and founding Family Preservation Awareness Day. She managed teams of social workers and interns from the city’s leading social work schools, supervised agency services, and ensured programs met both contractual and clinical standards. Additionally, she played a key role in launching the DHS Domestic Violence Program and set up the first medical initiatives for medically fragile children at SCAN and Congreso agencies. As vice president of the Northeast Family Preservation Association, she coordinated efforts across Pennsylvania, New York, and Washington, DC. Her leadership is widely recognized, especially in mentoring, training, and driving collaborative program development.
Clinically, Henning-Franczyk counseled individuals, couples, and families at Dr. Robin Lowey & Associates, with a special focus on cognitive behavioral challenges, trauma, grief, and relationship issues. She crafted treatment strategies and provided ongoing support for clients facing bereavement, family strife, and interpersonal concerns. Her experience also includes counseling and training work for Women Organized Against Rape and involvement with the Rehab After Work program.
Henning-Franczyk is a dedicated volunteer, having held leadership and board positions with the Pennsylvania Society for Clinical Social Work (PSCSW), where she worked on policy advocacy, and with the National Association of Social Workers. She has led alumni and fundraising efforts for organizations such as the American Diabetes Association, Philadelphia Theater Company, and Penn Relays at the University of Pennsylvania, where she was instrumental in organizing and training volunteer teams for significant events.
Her academic background includes an MSW from the University of Pennsylvania (where she studied under Dr. Harry Aponte), an MBA from the University of Phoenix, and a BA in Sociology from Eastern Mennonite University. Henning-Franczyk holds credentials in employment assistance, family preservation and reunification, program evaluation, grant writing, and facilitation.
Active in Toastmasters, Henning-Franczyk is currently coaching the Jolly Road club and received three awards from Toastmasters in April. She is the immediate past president and current vice president of education for We the Speakers, as well as vice president of membership for Positively Charged. Her service extends to being the district recognition chair (2024-2025), committee person for her local ward/division, and reading captain for Northwest Philadelphia. Her civic engagement includes ongoing community advocacy.
Henning-Franczyk has been honored with several P.O.W.E.R. distinctions, including a Lifetime Achievement Award, Woman of the Month (June 2024) and was selected as an Honored Member. She received the Life Achievement Award from the University of Phoenix and was featured on the cover of the university’s alumni magazine in April 2024.
Outside of her professional and volunteer work, Carol enjoys playing piano, traveling, and spending quality time with loved ones.
To learn more, visit www.brokenwingsliteracycenter.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories