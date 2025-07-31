Diane Merrill-Wigginton Selected as a VIP by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Kalispell, MT, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Diane Merrill-Wigginton of Kalispell, Montana, has been selected as a VIP by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). Highly regarded for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of writing and publishing, Merrill-Wigginton will appear alongside other distinguished women making strides in their individual fields on the P.O.W.E.R. website and in the Fall 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine.
About Diane Merrill-Wigginton
Diane Merrill-Wigginton wrote her first book at the age of 50 and has since become the founder of Jeweled Dagger Publishing and author of several novels and a children's book. Her novels are a mix of romance, suspense, and adventure, appealing to readers who enjoy complex characters and entertaining stories.
“I always wanted to be a writer, but between working full-time and raising my children, I didn’t do anything about it until I was nearly 50. Then I figured that life was too short to miss out on my dream. My first book took me six months to write,” said Merrill-Wigginton.
Merrill-Wigginton’s books include "Angelina's Secret,” "Isabella's Heart," "Olivia's Promise,” "Lara's Story,” “A Compromising Position," and the children's book "The Secret of One-Eyed Cogburn, the Dreaded Pirate Captain," available in both English and Spanish. Her seventh book, “The Magician Killer,” was released this past May and has garnered praise from The Wishing Shelf as, “Highly recommended as a smartly plotted thriller with a strong female protagonist to root for.” All her books are available through Barnes and Noble bookstores or Amazon.
A recipient of countless honors, Merrill-Wigginton’s works have received awards including the Benjamin Franklin Digital Award (Angelina's Secret); the Most Inspiring Author Award 2017 from International Writers Inspiring Change (The Jeweled Dagger Series); the Reader's Choice Awards 1st place Historical Fiction 2019 (Lara's Story), the Reader's Choice Awards Grand Prize Winner 2019 (Lara's Story); the Outstanding Creator Awards 2023 1st place Suspense (A Compromising Position); the Outstanding Creator Awards 2023 2nd place Romance (A Compromising Position); the Outstanding Creator Awards 2023 2nd place Women's Fiction (A Compromising Position); the Outstanding Creator Awards 2023 Honorable Mention Best Character (A Compromising Position); The BookFest Awards 1st place Winner Fiction Romantic Suspense (A Compromising Position); the 2023 International Firebird Book Award Winner Suspense Romance (A Compromising Position); the Readers' Favorite 2023 International Book Awards Finalist Romance-Suspense (A Compromising Position); the IAN Book of the Year Awards 2023 (Independent Author Network) Finalist Romance “A Compromising Position” and the 2023 Global Book Awards Silver Medal. Her children's book, "The Secret of One-Eyed Cogburn, the Dreaded Pirate Captain” was the first-place recipient of the Literary Titan's Book Award; won first place from the BookFest 2024 Spring Book Awards and most recently received the 2025 International Impact Book Award.
As an esteemed P.O.W.E.R. member, Merrill-Wigginton was also named a VIP Member and a Woman of the Month for August 2024 by the organization. Her story was recently featured in both the Spring and Summer 2025 issues of the magazine.
Born in Riverside, California, Diane moved to San Diego, California when she was seven. She spent her summers in Burley, Idaho on her grandparents’ farm, riding horses, learning to herd cattle, taming wild kittens, and dreaming of becoming a rodeo queen. Diane met her husband Dave at a New Year's Eve Dance in 1997 and married him on March 20, 1998. Together, they have a blended family with six children and 11 grandchildren. In 2017, Diane and her husband retired, sold everything, and moved to Kalispell, Montana.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
