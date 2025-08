The Emberly at Heritage Glen Welcomes New President, Jacquelyn O’Shaughnessy

Fort Worth, TX, August 02, 2025 --( PR.com )-- The Emberly at Heritage Glen is delighted to welcome Jacquelyn O’Shaughnessy as its new President. With more than 15 years of hands-on leadership in assisted living and memory care, Jacquelyn brings a legacy of building strong, vibrant communities—and a warm tray of homemade cookies to match.Known for her collaborative leadership style and passion for purposeful living, Jacquelyn’s arrival marks a significant step forward as The Emberly prepares to open its doors in October 2025. Her extensive background includes guiding teams through successful lease-ups, mentoring directors, and fostering a culture where associates feel valued and families feel at home.“I believe a great community is built on trust, teamwork, and a personal touch,” Jacquelyn shared. “Sometimes that personal touch starts with a conversation and sometimes it starts with cookies.”As The Emberly gears up for its grand opening, Jacquelyn is focused on building strong partnerships, welcoming future residents, and creating a foundation rooted in warmth, wellness, and meaningful connection.You can connect with Jacquelyn and learn more about The Emberly by visiting www.TheEmberlyAtHeritageGlen.com.