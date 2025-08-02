The Emberly at Heritage Glen Welcomes New President, Jacquelyn O’Shaughnessy
Seasoned Leader Brings Over 15 Years of Senior Living Experience And Her Famous Homemade Cookies
Fort Worth, TX, August 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Emberly at Heritage Glen is delighted to welcome Jacquelyn O’Shaughnessy as its new President. With more than 15 years of hands-on leadership in assisted living and memory care, Jacquelyn brings a legacy of building strong, vibrant communities—and a warm tray of homemade cookies to match.
Known for her collaborative leadership style and passion for purposeful living, Jacquelyn’s arrival marks a significant step forward as The Emberly prepares to open its doors in October 2025. Her extensive background includes guiding teams through successful lease-ups, mentoring directors, and fostering a culture where associates feel valued and families feel at home.
“I believe a great community is built on trust, teamwork, and a personal touch,” Jacquelyn shared. “Sometimes that personal touch starts with a conversation and sometimes it starts with cookies.”
As The Emberly gears up for its grand opening, Jacquelyn is focused on building strong partnerships, welcoming future residents, and creating a foundation rooted in warmth, wellness, and meaningful connection.
You can connect with Jacquelyn and learn more about The Emberly by visiting www.TheEmberlyAtHeritageGlen.com.
Christine Arway
682-786-2025
TheEmberlyAtHeritageGlen.com
