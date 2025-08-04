ELP Aviation Rebrands as AI Crew Solutions to Lead the Future of Intelligent Crew Management
ELP Aviation is now AI Crew Solutions (AICS)—marking a bold leap into AI-driven crew management. With cutting-edge automation and a flexible platform, AICS is redefining how airlines optimize crew operations.
Miami, FL, August 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ELP Aviation, a trusted leader in crew management software for over 15 years, is proud to announce its official rebrand to AI Crew Solutions (AICS)—marking a major milestone in the company’s evolution toward AI-powered innovation.
Founded by aviation technology veteran Erwin Ponce, the company has grown from a startup into a team of 50+ developers serving dozens of airlines worldwide. ELP earned a strong reputation for delivering smart, flexible SaaS solutions that streamline crew operations. Now, as AI Crew Solutions, the company is embracing the next generation of tools and technology.
“We’re bringing the power of machine learning, real-time automation, and intelligent optimization to revolutionize how crew operations are managed,” said Erwin Ponce, Founder & CEO. “This rebrand reflects our future—smarter, faster, and built to support the complex demands of modern airline operations.”
The AICS integrated platform is designed to optimize every facet of crew planning and execution, with a modular approach that adapts to each airline’s unique needs. Clients can expect new product features, AI enhancements, and expanded support tools to roll out in the coming weeks.
For more information, visit www.aicrewsolutions.com or follow AI Crew Solutions on LinkedIn for the latest updates.
