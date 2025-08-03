Formerly Incarcerated Leader Makes History: Florida DOC Residents Attend Public Resource Event Led by Return Leader Giovanni Sairras

In a historic first, currently incarcerated residents from Miami North Work Release attended a community resource event co-led by Giovanni Sairras — a formerly incarcerated leader who now runs a nonprofit, RE Entry One Inc., supporting reentry and criminal justice reform. This full-circle moment highlights a new model of leadership and collaboration with FDOC.