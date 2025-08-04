Now Streaming Everywhere: Justin John Scheck's Latest Album "Fascist Addict," a Scathing Rebuke of Trump's America, in the Time of "End Day's Fascism"

Now Streaming Everywhere. Justin John Scheck's new LP "Fascist Addict" is now available. The album tackles conceptually the state of American society and culture under Trump in today's America. It is in part a historical look at fascism and oligarchy, and is a glimpse of the historical evolution of oppression in The U.S. The album is a continuation of the "love letter" JJS is writing to the working class.