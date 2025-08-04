Now Streaming Everywhere: Justin John Scheck's Latest Album "Fascist Addict," a Scathing Rebuke of Trump's America, in the Time of "End Day's Fascism"
Now Streaming Everywhere. Justin John Scheck's new LP "Fascist Addict" is now available. The album tackles conceptually the state of American society and culture under Trump in today's America. It is in part a historical look at fascism and oligarchy, and is a glimpse of the historical evolution of oppression in The U.S. The album is a continuation of the "love letter" JJS is writing to the working class.
Kansas City, MO, August 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In his 5th Album in just under 3 years, and his 1st as a standalone, unlike the trickled out release of the 4 Concept Album Series entitled The Blue-Collar Diaries, Justin John Scheck tackles conceptually the state of American society and culture under Trump. It is in part a historical look at fascism and oligarchy.
It is all a glimpse of the historical evolution of oppression in The U.S., and is an Avant-Garde Electronica and Classical Contemporary romp thru history and today.
Fascist Addict is a continuation of the love letter JJS is "writing" to the working class; and it is a spiritual look at today's America.
JJS is a multi-instrumentalist and Producer who uses Logic Pro. He has been a musician and producer for 25 years.
Justin John Scheck was born and grew up in Cleveland, OH, and came of age in a small farming town in Illinois outside of Chicago.
He is a self taught multi-instrumentalist and Producer, using a MPC, keyboard, guitar and omputer exclusively. He uses Logic Pro to record his music, and tends to improvise everything, often using his first take. What JJS claims he swings for is "As if Tom Waits and Kurt Cobain went back to the 19th Century and taught Pirates about music and music production.”
He has bounced around the Midwest all his life, never having lived anywhere else. He is a former member of Crooks And Children and The Cordeliers out of Chicago, Il. He has created and self released 5 albums come August 1 in less than 3 years time.
He currently resides in Kansas City, Mo.
It is all a glimpse of the historical evolution of oppression in The U.S., and is an Avant-Garde Electronica and Classical Contemporary romp thru history and today.
Fascist Addict is a continuation of the love letter JJS is "writing" to the working class; and it is a spiritual look at today's America.
JJS is a multi-instrumentalist and Producer who uses Logic Pro. He has been a musician and producer for 25 years.
Justin John Scheck was born and grew up in Cleveland, OH, and came of age in a small farming town in Illinois outside of Chicago.
He is a self taught multi-instrumentalist and Producer, using a MPC, keyboard, guitar and omputer exclusively. He uses Logic Pro to record his music, and tends to improvise everything, often using his first take. What JJS claims he swings for is "As if Tom Waits and Kurt Cobain went back to the 19th Century and taught Pirates about music and music production.”
He has bounced around the Midwest all his life, never having lived anywhere else. He is a former member of Crooks And Children and The Cordeliers out of Chicago, Il. He has created and self released 5 albums come August 1 in less than 3 years time.
He currently resides in Kansas City, Mo.
Contact
Justin John ScheckContact
https://apeasantsvoice.com/home
https://apeasantsvoice.com/home
Categories