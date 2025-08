Averatt S. Richmond Honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Albany, NY, August 05, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Averatt S. Richmond of Albany, New York, has been named Woman of the Month for July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her achievements and dedication in the field of entertainment. Richmond will be featured in the upcoming issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other women recognized for their excellence in their respective fields.About Averatt S. RichmondAveratt S. Richmond is a dedicated actor whose professional experience includes acting for movies, plays, and photo shoots. Inspired by her mother's ambitions and dreams, Richmond was driven from an early age to pursue a career in the arts. She often recalls watching herself perform in the mirror, imagining the excitement of red-carpet moments, and striving to stand out with her unique style and talent.Recognized for her commitment to empowering women, Richmond believes in self-love, faith, and resilience. She encourages others to focus on personal growth, maintain a positive outlook, and operate with excellence both in professional and personal life. Richmond believes in leading by example, sharing that every achievement is dedicated to her mother’s memory.Averatt holds an A.S. in criminal justice from Hudson Valley Community College.About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.