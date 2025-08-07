Fat Cat Sets the Stage with Debut Album "Pussycat Chronicles"
Rising rap artist Fat Cat is set to make his official debut with the release of his first studio album, "Pussycat Chronicles," on August 21, 2025. Hailing from San Antonio, Tx, Fat Cat brings a raw Southern flavor and storytelling style to the game, carving out his own lane.
San Antonio, TX, August 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Southern rap artist Fat Cat is set to release his new album, "Pussycat Chronicles," on August 21, 2025. The album represents a new chapter in Fat Cat's musical journey, delivering Southern authenticity wrapped in heavy production and lyricism.
"Pussycat Chronicles" showcases Fat Cat's evolution as both an artist and storyteller, blending traditional Southern rap elements with contemporary production techniques.
With each track, Fat Cat paints a picture of fun, money, and the relentless
pursuit of success.
"This album represents everything I've been working toward." -Fat Cat
Track list Highlight
1. Pussycat Chronicles – Explores women enjoying intimacy while dealing with
emotional complications when they can't get what they truly want, but still crave
the connection.
2. Shut Em Down – Some haters need something to envy, and Fat Cat doesn't mind being
their target.
3. Money, Cars, & Clothes – The album's lead single and lifestyle anthem,
celebrating the rewards of relentless hustle and determination.
4. Donkey – A hard-hitting track about Fat Cat's fascination with big butts.
5. Only One Night – A story for all interested women, that Fat Cat is temporarily
available.
6. Where She At? – A song that may make some men want to keep better track of
their woman.
7. Top Notch – About women using what they have to get what they want and
embracing financial empowerment through the world's oldest profession.
8. Money Money Money – Is a grind anthem for those who understand
that the chase never stops.
9. In The Studio – A lyrical back-and-forth between Fat Cat and his collaborator
Breadwinner during a studio session.
10. Biblical Storm – A strip club anthem about Fat Cat and his crew bragging
about how much money they blow at the club.
About Fat Cat
Fat Cat emerged from the San Antonio music scene with a mission to bring authentic Southern rap back to the forefront. Known for his commanding presence, raw lyricism, and artistic vision, Fat Cat has built a dedicated following through his portrayal of Southern life and culture.
Drawing inspiration from the tradition of Southern hip-hop while pushing the genre forward with modern production and visual content, Fat Cat represents the next generation of Texas rap artists ready to make their mark on the national stage.
Album Credits
Artist: Fat Cat
Producer: Fat Cat
Executive Producer: Fat Cat
Mixed by: Fat Cat
Mastered by: Fat Cat
Album Art: Fat Cat
Album Information
Artist: Fat Cat
Album: Pussycat Chronicles
Release Date: August 21, 2025
Genre: Southern Rap/Hip-Hop
Label: Independent
Distribution: Distro Kid
Pre-Save Link: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/fatcat5/pussycat-chronicals
Website: https://www.fattcattmusic.com
Streaming Platforms
Pussycat Chronicles will be available on all major streaming platforms, including:
• Spotify
• Apple Music
• Amazon Music
• YouTube Music
• Tidal
• Deezer
• Pandora
Quotes for Media Use
"This album represents everything I've been working toward." – Fat Cat."Every track on 'Pussycat Chronicles' tells a story that needed to be told. This is Southern rap for a new generation." –Fat Cat.
"The hustle never stops, and neither does the music. This album is proof that San
Antonio rap is alive and stronger than ever." –Fat Cat.
Contact Information
Website: https://www.fattcattmusic.com/
Social Media
• Official Website: https://www.fattcattmusic.com/
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fattcattmusic/
• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fattcattmusic/
• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FattCatt_Music
• TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fattcattmusic
Contact
DeMon Love
210-273-3735
www.fattcattmusic.com
Categories