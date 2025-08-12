CardoMax Acquired by Cardone Ventures, Marking a New Era in High-Performance Nutrition
Miami, FL, August 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CardoMax, the innovative liquid-based supplement company founded by former Navy SEALs, has been acquired by Cardone Ventures, the leading business growth and investment firm founded by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson. This acquisition marks a significant step in the evolution of performance nutrition, bringing CardoMax’s proprietary AAT® Accelerated Absorption Technology® under the umbrella of Cardone Ventures’ expanding health and wellness portfolio.
CardoMax’s single-serve, liquid-based supplements have revolutionized the industry by delivering nutrients up to 20 times faster and 3 times more efficiently than traditional supplement forms. Initially, CardoMax partnered with 10X Health System, a subsidiary of Cardone Ventures, by white-labeling its unique formulations. The success of that collaboration led to this acquisition, ensuring deeper integration and wider accessibility for consumers seeking elite performance and peak vitality.
"From day one, our mission at CardoMax has been to provide people with the most efficient and effective way to fuel their bodies," said Sean Matson, Co-Founder & CEO of CardoMax. "By joining forces with Cardone Ventures, we’re taking this mission to the next level—scaling faster, innovating further, and ensuring our game-changing formulas reach even more people."
With this acquisition, Cardone Ventures is doubling down on its commitment to disrupt the health and wellness space with high-impact, results-driven solutions.
"CardoMax represents the kind of innovative thinking and market leadership that aligns perfectly with our vision," said Brandon Dawson, CEO of Cardone Ventures. "By bringing them fully into the Cardone Ventures ecosystem, we’re not just investing in a brand—we’re investing in a movement that empowers people to take control of their health with the highest-quality supplements on the market."
The integration of CardoMax’s proprietary technology into 10X Health System and beyond will expand its reach, accelerate product development, and drive new advancements in performance supplementation. Together, CardoMax and Cardone Ventures are setting a new standard for next-level health, energy, and performance.
For more information, visit CardoMax.com and CardoneVentures.com. Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
About CardoMax
Founded by former Navy SEALs, CardoMax is a pioneer in liquid-based supplements designed for maximum absorption and efficiency. Using AAT® Accelerated Absorption Technology®, CardoMax’s formulas deliver faster, cleaner, and more effective performance-enhancing nutrition.
About Cardone Ventures & 10X Health Systems
Cardone Ventures, co-founded by Brandon and Natalie Dawson, in partnership with Grant Cardone, is a business growth firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurs scale and optimize their businesses through strategic investments and leadership development.
10X Health Systems, a subsidiary of Cardone Ventures, is on a mission to maximize human performance through precision genetic testing, personalized health optimization plans, and innovative supplement solutions. By combining cutting-edge science with elite business strategy, Cardone Ventures and 10X Health Systems are redefining what’s possible in the world of entrepreneurial health and high-performance living.
