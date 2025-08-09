Eastern Point Trust Company Appoints IRS Veteran Sarah E. Russell as Vice President of Tax and Wealth Planning
Seasoned Senior IRS Legislative Counsel to Lead Innovative Tax Strategies for Lawsuit Settlements and Wealth Planning.
Warrenton, VA, August 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Eastern Point Trust Company (EPTC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sarah E. Russell, Esq., as Vice President of Tax and Wealth Planning. With an exemplary academic record and extensive experience as Legislative Counsel for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Office of Legislative Affairs, Ms. Russell brings unparalleled expertise in federal tax law to enhance EPTC’s capabilities in navigating the complex taxation of lawsuit settlements and wealth planning. Her appointment underscores EPTC’s commitment to delivering sophisticated, technology-driven tax-based trust and wealth planning solutions tailored to the needs of legal professionals, the settlement planning community, financial advisors, and their clients.
Ms. Russell’s multi-decade tenure at the IRS equipped her with a comprehensive understanding of the federal tax code and its practical implications. In her role as Legislative Counsel, she analyzed proposed tax bills from introduction through enactment, producing detailed tax analysis and guidance that directed IRS Business Operating Divisions in implementing new laws. Her analyses covered a broad spectrum of tax issues, including corporate and individual taxation, estate and gift taxes, disaster tax relief, and IRS administrative procedures. She regularly attended Congressional hearings and bill markups, providing critical insights to IRS leadership on compliance, enforcement, and administrative challenges. Additionally, Ms. Russell drafted authoritative responses to Congressional inquiries and briefed senior IRS officials, including the Director of the Office of Legislative Affairs, on pivotal tax policy matters.
A distinguished law school graduate, Ms. Russell earned a reputation for rigorous legal research, incisive analysis, and clear, persuasive writing. Her academic achievements provided a strong foundation for her work at the IRS, where she demonstrated an ability to distill complex tax code provisions into actionable strategies. Licensed to practice law in the Commonwealth of Virginia, she combines technical proficiency with a pragmatic approach, making her a thought leader in the tax and wealth planning arena.
At EPTC, Ms. Russell will focus on the nuanced tax treatment of lawsuit settlements and wealth planning, an area of significant concern for attorneys advising clients on litigation outcomes. Ms. Russell’s expertise enables her to craft strategies that optimize tax outcomes while ensuring compliance with federal regulations, providing attorneys and planners with a trusted partner to enhance client results.
“Sarah Russell’s appointment strengthens our ability to serve the legal community with precision and foresight,” said Joe Sharpe, President and Chief Operating Officer of Eastern Point Trust Company. “Her deep knowledge of federal tax law, honed through years at the IRS, positions her to deliver innovative solutions for the taxation of lawsuit settlements. We are confident she will be an invaluable resource for attorneys seeking to maximize value for their clients.”
Sam Kott, Vice President and Corporate Counsel at EPTC, added, “Sarah’s ability to navigate the intricacies of the Internal Revenue Code is exceptional. Her practical experience inside the IRS in translating legislative changes into practical guidance will empower attorneys and planners to address settlement taxation with confidence. We are privileged to welcome her to our leadership and legal team.”
Ms. Russell expressed enthusiasm for her new role: “I am honored to join Eastern Point Trust Company and contribute to its mission of reengineering and expanding trust solutions through advanced technology. My goal is to support attorneys in resolving the tax complexities of settlements, ensuring their clients achieve optimal financial outcomes with clarity and compliance.”
A Virginia native, Ms. Russell is recognized for her professionalism, ethical standards, and proficiency with technology, qualities that align with EPTC’s forward-thinking approach. She is poised to lead initiatives that streamline tax planning processes, providing attorneys and planners with efficient and transparent tools to serve their clients effectively.
About Eastern Point Trust Company
Eastern Point Trust Company, headquartered in Warrenton, VA, is a premier provider of trust, tax, and wealth planning solutions, leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver accessible, transparent, and cost-effective solutions. Visit www.easternpointtrust.com for more information.
Media Contact:
Rachel McCrocklin
Eastern Point Trust Company
