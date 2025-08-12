ENCORE!, ENCORE! BROADWAY, TV STAR CAROLE DEMAS Celebrating 85 Years of Life in a Special Encore Performance. Produced by A.D.R. STUDIOS, Inc.
FIREFLY, features songs and memories from her storied career. With Special Guests, Paula Janis (TV’s Magic Garden) and Ilene Kristen (Broadway’s Grease).
New York, NY, August 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Special Encore Performance - FIREFLY, Saturday, Sept 6, 7:00pm at 54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club.
www.54Below.org/CaroleDemas
"...Her show, Firefly, was sheer perfection in performance and in the art of cabaret.." - Marilyn Lester
ENCORE PERFORMANCE! 54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents the legendary Carole Demas, who holds the distinction of originating the roles of Sandy in Grease on Broadway, originating the title role of Stephen Schwartz’s The Baker’s Wife when it opened and numerous other roles on and off-Broadway in a SPECIAL ENCORE PERFORMANCE. She has performed on stage for more than six decades, including 2 years as Luisa in The Fantasticks at Sullivan Street Playhouse. Carole’s numerous television credits include The Magic Garden, PBS’ Showstoppers: Best of Broadway, and numerous guest starring roles on daytime and prime time programs.
Joining Carole will be her MAGIC GARDEN Co-Star: Paula Janis, and original GREASE cast member: Ilene Kristen. She is accompanied by her longtime friend and exquisite Music Director, Ian Herman, plus Tom Hubbard on Bass and Dave Silliman on Drums.
“Unforgettable” - Broadway World
“Magic on Steroids” - Nitelife Exchange
• “Superb, relevant and ageless entertainment" - Cabaret Scenes
• "Inspirational and absolutely stirring" - Marylin Lester
• "Wonderful, wonderful show" - Talkin’ Broadway
• "A joy throughout" – BistroAwards.com
• "Fills us with pleasure” – Theater Life
• “Carole Demas is a knockout in every possible way”. "endearing and vocal best" - Nitelife Exchange
• “She was stunning. This show was stunning. Carole Demas is an inspiration” - Sue Matsuki
• "This mélange of life-affirming songs that glow in the talent and heartfelt performance … is like being refreshed and having faith renewed. Rob Lester
Firefly is produced by A.D.R. STUDIOS, Inc. providing artistic and technical support to artists.
Carole Demas
Carole Demas, Broadway and TV legend, Bistro Award Winner, stole the hearts of audiences and critics alike with her captivating and critically-acclaimed creation of Sandy in Broadway’s iconic, original GREASE. Her 65 year career has included thousands of leading role performances on and Off-Broadway and in regional theater. Carole originated the title role in the premiere production of Stephen Schwartz’s THE BAKER’S WIFE, in Los Angeles. Among her other roles: two years at New York’s Sullivan St. Playhouse as Luisa in THE FANTASTICKS and the creation of original ingénue leads in Fred Ebb’s MORNING SUN; RONDELAY(director Cyril Ritchard, choreographer Jacques d’Amboise); Oscar Brand’s HOW TO STEAL AN ELECTION (opposite Clifton Davis); Tom Jones & Harvey Schmidt’s PHILEMON and THE BONE ROOM among many others. In major regional theatres: Philia (A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM); Regina (ANOTHER PART OF THE FOREST); Angel (CELEBRATION); Wanda (ENTER LAUGHING); Corrie (BAREFOOT IN THE PARK, with Joan Bennett) and singing for the Champlain and NY Shakespeare Festivals for multiple seasons.
Carole played numerous guest star roles on classic prime time TV (including, KOJAK, MANNIX, ROUTE 66, BARNABY JONES, MAN FROM ATLANTIS, FANTASTIC JOURNEY (recently, BLUE BLOODS/CBS and ALLEGIANCE/NBC) and recurring roles on daytime dramas (EDGE OF NIGHT, ONE LIFE TO LIVE, AS THE WORLD TURNS). For the popular PBS Series GREAT PERFORMANCES, Carole joined other stars of the Great White Way for Lorimar’s SHOWSTOPPERS - THE BEST OF BROADWAY. On film, Carole starred in the 300 YEAR WEEKEND, with William Devane and THE SPACE WORKS for Trans-Lux Corp. Other films include appearances in: A LOVELY WAY TO DIE for Universal Films and THE DIS-APPOINTMENTS ROOM.
Her New York City concert and cabaret performances include: (BROADWAY ORIGINALS (Town Hall), OFF-BROADWAY CLOSE UP (Merkin Hall), 50th Anniversary celebrations for GREASE, WBAI Radio, Lincoln Center Library and The Fantasticks. She is seen in NYC’s favorite cabaret venues (Feinsteins/54 Below, Birdland, The Metropolitan Room, Laurie Beechman Theater, New World Stages annual gala, Le Poisson Rouge, The Iridium, The Triad-Stage 72, Signature Theatre, Urban Stages, Concerts For City Greens, etc.). She sang for BROADWAY TO BARBADOS for two seasons and recently headlined on Crystal Cruise, Film and Theatre Cruise to French Polynesia. She was a recurring favorite star in The Ziegfeld Society Productions. Her previous one-woman show in NYC and other locales (including The Caribbean Theatre, St. Croix) received rave reviews…”a powerhouse of musical theatre,” “a vocal champion,” “a consummate artist,” her voice has been described as “shimmering and thrilling with great warmth, sweetness and surprising power.” Her tribute to Jones and Schmidt THANK YOU FOR YOUR LOVE With Broadway’s Sarah Rice also garnered wonderful reviews. Her engaging, exciting cabaret and concert performances have brought funds and attention to many worthy causes, Most recently a sold out benefit concert in Rochester New York.
Carole starred (with lifelong friend Paula Janis) in TV’s most successful regional children’s series, THE MAGIC GARDEN (for over 12 years) leading to hundreds of live family concerts and recent viral posts on Facebook. Carole and Paula were inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame. Carole's versatility has been seen on camera in principal roles in over 200 commercials for television (everything from men’s cologne to peanut butter and often singing the jingles as well), among them Kodak, Promise Margarine, Lipton Tea, Puss ‘n Boots, Wonder Bread, M&M’s, Clairol, Timex, Lysol, AT&T, etc., more at www.caroledemas.com and www.caroleandpaula.com.
Musical Director: Ian Herman
Ian began his musical career studying classical piano. At the age of thirteen he was a guest soloist with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. After attending Manhattan School Of Music, Ian began working with performers including Jane Olivor, Donna McKechnie, Anita Morris, Judy Kaye, Liliane Montevecchi, Tom Andersen, Dawn Derow, Karen Mason, Sharon McNight, Carole J. Bufford, Marilyn Sokol, Angela LaGreca, Carole Demas, and Joy Behar in nightclubs in New York and around the country. In 1999 he received the Backstage Bistro Award for best Musical Director. He was a pianist and vocal coach at the Broadway revival of GREASE, working with guest stars such as Al Jarreau, Jon Secada, Sheena Easton, Chubby Checker, and Darlene Love. His other Broadway credits include JELLY’S LAST JAM, THE WHO’S TOMMY, SONG AND DANCE, and SWING, for which he wrote vocal and dance arrangements. and LAUGHING ROOM ONLY with Jackie Mason. He was also conductor for THE TOXIC AVENGER at New World Stages. Recently Ian released a new solo CD of all original pieces entitled Images.
