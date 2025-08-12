Lincolnwood and Innovative Renal Care Partner to Offer Onsite Dialysis Services
Access to dialysis onsite reduces stress and improves outcomes for patients with kidney failure.
North Providence, RI, August 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lincolnwood Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, a rehab, long-term care, memory care, and respite provider, and Innovative Renal Care, a national provider of dialysis services, today announce a partnership to operate a hemodialysis unit at Lincolnwood’s North Providence location. Lincolnwood is the only provider offering in-house hemodialysis services in a skilled nursing facility in Rhode Island.
The agreement enables patients and residents with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) to receive coordinated care on-site while reducing impacts associated with transportation and off-site treatment. Additionally, it enables Lincolnwood to take its innovative in-house approach to the next level by aligning with Innovative Renal Care, a provider with deep community roots. The company operates nine outpatient dialysis centers and offers home dialysis options to patients in Rhode Island.
The six-chair dialysis den can accommodate up to 36 patients with treatments provided by Innovative Renal Care and Medical Director Manini Vishwanath, M.D., a nephrologist with Nephrology Associates of Rhode Island.
For seniors with advanced renal disease, the frequency of trips back and forth to an outpatient dialysis center can be both physically and emotionally disruptive. The ability to provide dialysis within Lincolnwood is transformative as it creates convenient access to dialysis, which improves patient outcomes by allowing residents to maintain their regular scheduled treatments. Patients also benefit from the comfort, socialization, and familiarity of receiving dialysis within their environment and as part of their normal routine.
This service, which has been operating for two years, is one component of Lincolnwood’s comprehensive chronic kidney disease (CKD) management program designed to minimize symptoms, increase quality of life, and reduce adverse effects among patients with CKD and ESRD. This holistic program is led by Susie Hu, M.D., a nephrologist and interim chief of the Division of Kidney Disease and Hypertension at Brown Medicine.
“Innovative Renal Care understands Rhode Island,” said Bena Arnett, administrator at Lincolnwood Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. “The company’s strong presence in the community makes them the ideal partner as we continue to lead the way in delivering more accessible and patient-centered care. We are delighted to have a team on-site that shares our values and dedication to elevating care for those we serve.”
“We are excited about partnering with Dr. Susie Hu, the physicians at Nephrology Associates, and the team at Lincolnwood to offer personalized dialysis to patients where they live,” said David Doerr, chief executive officer at Innovative Renal Care. “We’ll implement the same programs and technologies found in our stand-alone centers that help us improve outcomes to extend our mission of delivering more tomorrows to the patients at Lincolnwood.”
About Lincolnwood
Lincolnwood Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center provides North Providence and surrounding communities with the highest levels of subacute short-term and comprehensive long-term care in a compassionate and caring environment. Lincolnwood is proudly serviced by Marquis Health Consulting Services, which provides administrative and consulting services to skilled nursing facilities and senior housing communities along the Eastern Seaboard. For more information, visit www.lincolnwoodhc.com.
About Innovative Renal Care
Innovative Renal Care (IRC) is a national leader in kidney care, partnering with nephrologists and health systems to provide exceptional care for patients with chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease. Through joint ventures and an innovative, collaborative model, IRC empowers local care teams with the tools, technology, and support to deliver industry-leading clinical outcomes and a better patient experience. Guided by our commitment to Delivering More Tomorrows, IRC stands apart as a trusted partner in advancing kidney care—one patient, one partnership, and one outcome at a time. To learn more, visit www.innovativerenal.com.
Contacts:
Lincolnwood Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center
Izzy Nickel, Ball Consulting Group, LLC
(617) 243-9950
izzy@ballcg.com
