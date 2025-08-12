ODRAH (aka Oildash) Partners with State Farm® Agency to Offer Insurance Services In-App
ODRAH, formerly Oildash, has partnered with a licensed State Farm® agency to bring insurance services directly to its platform. The collaboration launches ODRAH’s new insurance checkout feature for towing and autobody services, streamlining claims and reducing out-of-pocket costs. This expansion strengthens ODRAH’s Super App growth in NY and NJ while maintaining its core focus on home heating oil and HVAC.
East Islip, NY, August 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ODRAH, formerly known as Oildash, today announced an official partnership with a licensed State Farm® agency “Ryan Platz - State Farm Insurance Agent,” bringing trusted insurance products directly to ODRAH users. The agency officially joined ODRAH’s platform to offer a full range of State Farm® insurance services, now available to customers through ODRAH’s growing network of businesses.
The integration also launches ODRAH’s insurance checkout feature for towing and autobody services. This tool allows customers to apply their insurance policy instantly, resulting in faster pick-up times, reduced out-of-pocket costs, and fewer service delays. It is designed to simplify accident recovery and repair procedures for both customers and service providers.
ODRAH continues to expand its “Super App” side — the right side of the application — with new vendors across New York and New Jersey, including legal services, rentals, towing, and now insurance. Meanwhile, the company remains dedicated to the left side of the app, which houses its original Oildash platform for home heating oil and HVAC services.
"This partnership with a State Farm® agency marks a significant milestone for ODRAH as we work to build a one-stop service platform that combines convenience, trust, and efficiency," said Joel Cineas, Founder & CEO of ODRAH. "We are proud to add these insurance services in-app while continuing to grow our Super App network."
About ODRAH
ODRAH (formerly Oildash) is the first full-stack, dual-sided utility and lifestyle super app in the U.S., offering a wide range of essential and lifestyle services in one platform. With a patent-pending insurance claim sync system and BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) integration, ODRAH serves both consumers and vendors while maintaining a strong foundation in home heating oil and HVAC services.
ODRAH Staff & Board of Operations
Ethan, Kendrick –
Tae – Chief Business Officer (CBO)
Mighty, David, Dave – Business Enrollment Team
Mc – Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Co-App Designer
Starrrr – Spokeswoman & Public Media Representative
Sameer – Online Support Lead
Regina – Legal Counsel
Tyler –
Joel Cineas
Founder & CEO, ODRAH
Phone: 833-645-3274
Email: support@oildash.com
Website: https://oildash.com
