ODRAH (aka Oildash) Partners with State Farm® Agency to Offer Insurance Services In-App

ODRAH, formerly Oildash, has partnered with a licensed State Farm® agency to bring insurance services directly to its platform. The collaboration launches ODRAH’s new insurance checkout feature for towing and autobody services, streamlining claims and reducing out-of-pocket costs. This expansion strengthens ODRAH’s Super App growth in NY and NJ while maintaining its core focus on home heating oil and HVAC.