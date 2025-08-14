Historic Milestone: Stonecrest's Longest-Running Black-Owned Bar Celebrates 27 Years of Serving Atlanta
August 28–31, 2025: Thursday, August 28 – Business Networking Mixer & Ladies Night. Friday, August 29 – Live Band 8p-11 The Owner Dj Cezah is the DJ till 4mm #OG Fridays. Saturday, August 30 – Virgo Bash celebrating all Virgo birthdays. Sunday, August 31 – Gary DaCosta’s Official Birthday Party.
Stonecrest, GA, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DaBomb Sports Grill Owner Gary DaCosta Sr. Marks Birthday & Business Anniversary with Four-Day Community Celebration
DaBomb Sports Grill, Stonecrest’s longest-running Black-owned bar and restaurant, will mark a major milestone this month: 27 years of serving Atlanta’s wing lovers and sports fans.
Owner Gary DaCosta Sr. (DJ Cezah) opened the original DaBomb Wings in May 1998 at 371 Boulevard in downtown Atlanta, later relocating to the historic 250 Auburn Avenue building before a tornado forced closure. On August 28, 2002, his birthday, DaCosta opened DaBomb Sports Grill at its current Evans Mill Road location in Stonecrest, where it has been a community anchor for 23 years.
“Who would have thought 23 years ago when I opened DaBomb Sports Grill on my birthday weekend that we’d still be celebrating this 27 years later,” said DaCosta. “We’ve survived downtown gentrification, a tornado, the 2008 economic crash, COVID-19, and numerous economic challenges. Through it all, we’ve stayed committed to this community.”
A True Atlanta Institution
DaBomb Sports Grill is renowned for its 31+ award-winning wing flavors, earning “Best Wings in Atlanta” at Wing Fest 2007. It serves as the official pub partner for Atlanta United and is a go-to destination for Atlanta Falcons, Hawks, Braves, and Georgia Bulldogs fans.
Located at 2912 Evans Mill Road, Stonecrest, DaBomb operates under a rare grandfathered liquor license allowing service until 4 AM—a testament to its historic roots.
Anniversary & Birthday Celebration Weekend
August 28–31, 2025 will feature four days of events:
Thursday, August 28 – Business Networking Mixer & Ladies Night (Atlanta’s Who’s Who)
Friday, August 29 – Independent Artist Showcase during OG Fridays
Saturday, August 30 – Virgo Bash celebrating all Virgo birthdays
Sunday, August 31 – Gary DaCosta’s Official Birthday Party
Community Impact & Future Vision
For over two decades, DaBomb Sports Grill has provided jobs, entertainment, and a gathering space for the community. The venue also offers corporate catering, private event hosting, and partners with local organizations.
As sole owner, DaCosta is now seeking investment partnerships with prominent figures in sports, business, and entertainment to expand the DaBomb brand.
DaBomb Sports Grill
2912 Evans Mill Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038
Contact
Gary DaCosta
770-484-8883
dabombgrill.com
cell 770-256-1155
