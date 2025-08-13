DAC Engineered Products LLC Announces Launch of New Water Valve DER Repair
Oswego, IL, August 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DAC Engineered Products is pleased to announce the launch of a New DER Repair.
The Water Valve (WV9135-00/-01) is an essential part of the lavatory waste system on an aircraft (ATA 38). FAA Regulations require a functional lavatory before a flight can be dispatched, so the water valve is a crucial component to ensure on-time departures and safe flight operation.
Unaddressed failures of the OEM valve can lead to flooding lavs or lack of water supply to complete flush cycles. Both of these issues can result in costly on-time departure delays or grounding of the aircraft. Our FAA Certified DER Repair/Overhaul incorporates superior materials and design including the circuit board, inlet fitting, connectors, wire updates and plunger replacement as well as associated hardware including o-rings, springs, cotter pin, label and foil, washers, screws and the solenoid case.
The DAC-EP Water Valve DER provides a 20%+ cost savings and increased life cycle compared to the OEM repair. AOG is reduced with a more reliable repair and a premium warranty is offered that covers all parts for a full 12 months. Aircraft eligibility includes Airbus A330/340.
DAC-EP is a rapidly growing aerospace PMA Parts/Brakes and CMM/DER Repair provider focused on niche product segments and cost saving solutions for operators and MRO’s. DAC offers high quality products with cost savings and operational reliability enhancements along with short lead times compared to the OEM. DAC-EP offers 105 unique PMA parts for 300+ unique part numbers and approximately 30 DER repairs for 70+ unique part numbers to accommodate a wide variety of aircrafts.
DAC-Engineered Products is a subsidiary of The Loar Group along with 15+ other aerospace companies. Loar boasts a wide array of products in their portfolio giving DAC-EP the ability to leverage cost savings opportunities across the company to assist customer needs.
The Water Valve (WV9135-00/-01) is an essential part of the lavatory waste system on an aircraft (ATA 38). FAA Regulations require a functional lavatory before a flight can be dispatched, so the water valve is a crucial component to ensure on-time departures and safe flight operation.
Unaddressed failures of the OEM valve can lead to flooding lavs or lack of water supply to complete flush cycles. Both of these issues can result in costly on-time departure delays or grounding of the aircraft. Our FAA Certified DER Repair/Overhaul incorporates superior materials and design including the circuit board, inlet fitting, connectors, wire updates and plunger replacement as well as associated hardware including o-rings, springs, cotter pin, label and foil, washers, screws and the solenoid case.
The DAC-EP Water Valve DER provides a 20%+ cost savings and increased life cycle compared to the OEM repair. AOG is reduced with a more reliable repair and a premium warranty is offered that covers all parts for a full 12 months. Aircraft eligibility includes Airbus A330/340.
DAC-EP is a rapidly growing aerospace PMA Parts/Brakes and CMM/DER Repair provider focused on niche product segments and cost saving solutions for operators and MRO’s. DAC offers high quality products with cost savings and operational reliability enhancements along with short lead times compared to the OEM. DAC-EP offers 105 unique PMA parts for 300+ unique part numbers and approximately 30 DER repairs for 70+ unique part numbers to accommodate a wide variety of aircrafts.
DAC-Engineered Products is a subsidiary of The Loar Group along with 15+ other aerospace companies. Loar boasts a wide array of products in their portfolio giving DAC-EP the ability to leverage cost savings opportunities across the company to assist customer needs.
Contact
DAC Engineered ProductsContact
Mindy Ivanov
630-800-2795
www.dac-ep.com
Mindy Ivanov
630-800-2795
www.dac-ep.com
Categories