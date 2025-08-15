Sports Logo Launches Collection of 1,000's of Copyrighted Sports Icons Covering Over 130 Different Sports
Sports Logo is pleased to announce the official release of their vast collection of sports icons covering over 130 different sports from around the world. With thousands of hand made sports icons in many different styles Sports Logo has become a leading source for customized sports logos for athletes, designers, and sports apparel and merchandise manufactures.
Tampa, FL, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sports Logo, Inc., is pleased to announce the official launch of their collection of 1000's of copyrighted sports icons. Covering over 130 different sports, the Sports Logo icon collection features hand created sports icons in a multitude of styles across a wide variety of male and female sports.
Sports Logo's vast icon collection is paired with the proprietary Sports Logo Design Editor, allowing digital designers and consumers to create hyper-individualized sports logos. In total, over 170 individual icon sets are available for use from Sports Logo. Each sports icon can be used as a stand alone design element, or placed in one of over a dozen Sports Logo design templates allowing for hyper-individualization of each sports icon or sports logo.
Customized Sports Logos can be used on tumblers, coffee cups, hats, apparel, on sports team uniforms, tee shirts, key chains, glassware, coasters, stickers, magnets, vanity plates, watch dials, rugs, wall art, screen savers, and more.
Sports Logo is currently establishing partnerships with existing B2C apparel and printing companies to allow consumers to create one-of-a-kind hyper individualized sports logos that personalize merchandise. Sports Logo allows individual athletes to celebrate their own athletic journey while also establishing a high-end personal brand for athletes looking to promote their athletic performance.
"We are excited to officially launch our collection of copyrighted sports icons with thousands of different icons to chose from across well over 100 sports," said John Brier, the CEO of Sports Logo, Inc. "We are continuing to add sports icons and logo templates to our proprietary platform every day, and expect to have over 50,000 copyrighted sports icons in the Sports Logo collection by the end of Q1, 2026," added Brier.
Sports Logo is developing an AI system to work within its proprietary ecosystem which will further leverage the Sports Logo sports icon library of copyrighted digital assets. For more information, visit www.sportslogo.com.
Multimedia
Sports Logo Icon Collection
There are 1000's of individual copyrighted sports icons inside the Sports Logo digital library.
