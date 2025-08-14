Bath Experts Named to Qualified Remodeler TOP 500 for 2025
Bath Experts has been ranked No. 64 on Qualified Remodeler’s 2025 TOP 500 list, recognizing the nation’s largest and fastest-growing remodeling companies. As the exclusive Jacuzzi Bath Remodel dealer in its markets and with the launch of sister company Cabinet Experts, Bath Experts continues to deliver premium home upgrades with exceptional service.
Indianapolis, IN, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Qualified Remodeler, a leading publication serving remodelers and home improvement companies in the U.S., has ranked Bath Experts as the No. 64 on its 47th annual TOP 500 remodelers of 2025. Since 1978, the QR TOP 500 has tracked the industry’s largest and fastest growing companies. In 2025, the TOP 500 represented nearly $25 billion in remodeling sales volume and 2.2 million completed jobs.
Bath Experts was chosen as a 2025 TOP 500 remodeler by the Qualified Remodeler editorial staff for meeting a set of criteria including installed remodeling dollar volume, total years in business, industry association membership, industry certification, industry awards and community service.
Bath Experts is a leading bathroom remodeling company specializing in fast, high-quality, and hassle-free tub and shower upgrades. As the exclusive Jacuzzi Bath Remodel dealer in our markets, we bring homeowners premium products backed by the trusted Jacuzzi name, combined with expert installation and exceptional customer service—often completing projects in as little as one day.
In June 2025, Bath Experts expanded its home improvement offerings with the launch of Cabinet Experts, a sister company specializing in high-quality kitchen cabinet refacing. Together, our brands are committed to transforming living spaces with beautiful, functional upgrades, premium materials, and a customer-first approach that makes every renovation seamless from start to finish.
“Based on Qualified Remodeler’s analysis, the TOP 500 firms tend to share several common attributes, including strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, insightful sales techniques and strong customer loyalty,” says Qualified Remodeler owner and editorial director, Patrick O’Toole. “These attributes helped put the firms on this list and contribute to their success.”
Additional information on the TOP 500 can be found in the August issue of Qualified Remodeler and at www.qualifiedremodeler.com.
Contact
Jay Shah
317-608-0058
bathexperts.com
Categories