Panorama Insurance Associates Endorses California Insurance Market Reform Act, Calls on Industry to Unite Behind Critical Ballot Initiative
Panorama, a California-based brokerage with over 55 years of experience and a large network of affiliate agencies, supports the California Insurance Market Reform Act to help agents secure coverage for clients amid market challenges. The Act aims to modernize regulation, restore competition, and protect consumers, ensuring independent agents can continue serving their communities.
Roseville, CA, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- 55-Year Insurance Leader Urges Colleagues to Help Gather Signatures for 2026 Reform Measure
Panorama Insurance Associates, a California-based insurance brokerage with over five decades of experience and through its’ network currently represents several hundreds of independent insurance agencies statewide, today announced its strong support for the California Insurance Market Reform Act, which is scheduled for the November 2026 ballot. The company is calling on fellow insurance agencies, agents, and industry professionals to join the signature-gathering effort to qualify this critical reform measure.
As one of the state’s largest networks with a large focus on the small to mid-sized independent agencies, Panorama has a unique view into the challenges facing the marketplace. Over the past several years, the company has seen an increasing number of independent agents step away from the business—not because they wanted to—but because of the increasing work load required to find viable or any coverage options for their clients.
“Our affiliate agencies are deeply connected to their communities, and we have witnessed the strain they face when carriers exit the market,” said Elizabeth Hammack, Agency Principal at Panorama Insurance Associates. “As a larger network representing smaller agencies, we have witnessed firsthand how the current regulatory framework is driving insurers out of the state and leaving consumers with fewer choices and higher costs. It is essential to explore and support solutions that will help them continue serving their clients and sustaining their businesses.
The Crisis is Measurable and Accelerating
The data supporting the need for reform is stark:
Seven of California’s twelve largest insurers have limited new policies since 2022. (Source: California Department of Insurance, industry filings)
State Farm, the state’s largest insurer, stopped writing new policies in May 2023. (Source: State Farm company announcement, May 2023)
California FAIR Plan premiums increased 199%, from $424 million in 2021 to $1.267 billion in 2024. (Source: California FAIR Plan Association annual reports)
Over 555,000 Californians now rely on the FAIR Plan as their insurer of last resort. (Source: California FAIR Plan Association enrollment data, 2024)
These market challenges affect not only home and auto insurance, but also commercial business coverage. (Source: California Department of Insurance, market analysis reports)
"These aren't just statistics—they represent real families and businesses struggling to find affordable coverage," Elizabeth noted. "Our Affiliate Network serves communities across California, and we see the impact every day."
A Professional Solution For Professional Oversight
The California Insurance Market Reform Act proposes replacing the current elected Insurance Commissioner with a Governor-appointed, Senate-confirmed professional with at least ten years of relevant experience. The measure would modernize rate regulation by allowing forward-looking catastrophe models, including reinsurance costs in rate calculations, and establishing standardized wildfire risk mapping.
"Insurance regulation is too important and too complex to be subject to political campaigns and special interest influence," Elizabeth explained. "We need professional, technical expertise—not political theater."
The Act maintains strong consumer protections while eliminating the intervenor compensation system, which has been dominated by a single organization that has collected over $18 million since 2003. (Source: California Department of Insurance, Intervenor Compensation Program records)
Call To Action for Industry Unity
“Our focus is on supporting the independent agent community so they can remain successful and continue to serve their clients,” Hammack said. “We will provide our network with updates and further information as the process unfolds.”
It is estimated that The Reform Act will needs approximately 600,000 valid signatures to qualify for the November 2026 ballot, so Panorama Insurance Associates is encouraging all California insurance agencies, agents, and industry professionals to actively support the signature-gathering effort.
"This isn't about helping insurers—it's about saving California's insurance market for consumers," Elizabeth emphasized. "We need every agent, every agency, and every industry professional to step up. Talk to your clients, your neighbors, your community leaders. Help us gather the signatures needed to give voters this choice."
About Panorama Insurance Associates
Founded in 1960, Panorama Insurance Associates is a full-service insurance brokerage providing comprehensive coverage solutions for businesses and individuals nationwide. With headquarters in Roseville, California, the company operates an Independent Agency Affiliate Network of several hundreds agencies and maintains relationships with over 100 top insurance carriers. Panorama is licensed in all 50 states and has maintained a 99% affiliate retention rate while managing over $500 million in written premium annually.
The company's affiliate network includes agencies managing premiums from $500,000 to $50+ million, serving communities throughout California and beyond.
How To Get Involved
Insurance professionals interested in supporting the California Insurance Market Reform Act can:
1. Volunteer to collect signatures in their communities
2. Educate clients and colleagues about the need for reform
3. Share information through professional networks and associations
For more information about Panorama Insurance Associates, visit www.panorama360.com or www.panorama360.agency.
For more information about the California Insurance Market Reform Act, visit HOME | Ca Insurance Market Reform.
Media Contact:
Paige Taylor, Panorama Insurance Associates
Phone: 424.333.1751
Email: PR@panorama360.com
This press release reflects Panorama Insurance Associates' position based on its experience serving California's insurance market for over five decades. The company encourages all stakeholders to review the full text of the California Insurance Market Reform Act and make informed decisions about supporting this important ballot measure.
