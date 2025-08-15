Texas Division SCV Applauds Midland ISD Vote to Restore Lee High School Name
Midland, TX, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) are applauding the decision by the Midland Independent School District Board of Trustees to restore the historic name of Lee High School and to name the freshman campus Lee Freshman School. The vote came after more than three hours of public comment and debate during the board’s meeting on August 11, 2025.
Despite organized opposition from a vocal group of activists, the board voted to return a name that has stood for tradition, community pride, and respect for history.
“This was a victory for history, heritage, and the will of the community,” said Shelby K. Little, Commander of the Texas Division SCV. “Lee High School has been a cornerstone of Midland for generations. The board’s decision shows that when Texans stand together for their history, they can protect it for future generations.”
The SCV notes that the restoration of the Lee High School name reflects a growing pushback against efforts to erase Texas history. The decision comes after years of advocacy by local citizens who sought to return the school’s original name, honoring the memory of its founding and the heritage it represents.
The Texas Division SCV commends the Midland ISD board members who supported the restoration and encourages other Texas communities facing similar challenges to stand firm in defending their historical names, monuments, and traditions.
About the Sons of Confederate Veterans
The Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV), established in 1896, is a historical, educational, and patriotic organization dedicated to preserving the true history of the War Between the States and honoring the memory of Confederate soldiers and their descendants. The SCV supports community service, historical preservation, cemetery restoration, and educational outreach, ensuring that the sacrifices and values of those who served are remembered with respect and accuracy. The Texas Division, one of the SCV’s largest divisions, is actively involved in heritage projects, living history programs, and the protection of historic monuments across the state.
Contact:
Johnny Anderson, Texas Division, SCV, Public Relations Officer
Phone: 512.413.0576
Email: media@johnnyanderson.com
Web: scvtexas.org
Despite organized opposition from a vocal group of activists, the board voted to return a name that has stood for tradition, community pride, and respect for history.
“This was a victory for history, heritage, and the will of the community,” said Shelby K. Little, Commander of the Texas Division SCV. “Lee High School has been a cornerstone of Midland for generations. The board’s decision shows that when Texans stand together for their history, they can protect it for future generations.”
The SCV notes that the restoration of the Lee High School name reflects a growing pushback against efforts to erase Texas history. The decision comes after years of advocacy by local citizens who sought to return the school’s original name, honoring the memory of its founding and the heritage it represents.
The Texas Division SCV commends the Midland ISD board members who supported the restoration and encourages other Texas communities facing similar challenges to stand firm in defending their historical names, monuments, and traditions.
About the Sons of Confederate Veterans
The Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV), established in 1896, is a historical, educational, and patriotic organization dedicated to preserving the true history of the War Between the States and honoring the memory of Confederate soldiers and their descendants. The SCV supports community service, historical preservation, cemetery restoration, and educational outreach, ensuring that the sacrifices and values of those who served are remembered with respect and accuracy. The Texas Division, one of the SCV’s largest divisions, is actively involved in heritage projects, living history programs, and the protection of historic monuments across the state.
Contact:
Johnny Anderson, Texas Division, SCV, Public Relations Officer
Phone: 512.413.0576
Email: media@johnnyanderson.com
Web: scvtexas.org
Contact
Texas Division, Sons of Confederate VeteransContact
Johnny Anderson
512-413-0576
scvtexas.org
Division Public Relations Officer
Johnny Anderson
512-413-0576
scvtexas.org
Division Public Relations Officer
Categories