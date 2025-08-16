Ella Rivkin Featured as National Tax Expert in Bankrate; Coverage Syndicated to Yahoo Finance
Ella Rivkin, CEO of ERPS Group, was featured in Bankrate—with coverage syndicated to Yahoo Finance—clarifying the updated 1099-K rules under the “Big Beautiful Bill.” She explains the restored $20K/200-transaction threshold for 2025, the $5K transitional limit for 2024, and how to distinguish personal from taxable business payments. Rivkin urges accurate record-keeping to ensure compliance and reduce tax season stress.
New York, NY, August 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rivkin clarifies the new 1099-K rules under the “Big Beautiful Bill,” helping business owners, freelancers, and casual sellers navigate what’s taxable, what’s not, and how to stay compliant.
Ella Rivkin, CEO of ERPS Group and a nationally recognized tax strategist, has been featured as an expert in Bankrate, one of the most trusted personal finance publications in the U.S. The coverage—syndicated to Yahoo Finance—breaks down how recent tax law changes impact Form 1099-K reporting for payments received through platforms like PayPal, Venmo, or Cash App.
In the piece, Rivkin explains how the new law restores the $20,000 and 200-transaction threshold for 1099-K reporting beginning in 2025, offers clarity on the $5,000 transitional threshold for 2024, and underscores that taxpayers must still report all taxable income even if they don’t receive a form.
“This update is a win for casual sellers and a clarity boost for small business owners,” said Ella Rivkin, CEO of ERPS Group. “But clarity doesn’t remove responsibility. Keeping accurate records and understanding what counts as business versus personal is still essential.”
Digital payments are now central to how individuals and small businesses operate. Confusion about what’s taxable—and when platforms must issue a 1099-K—can lead to errors, missed obligations, or unnecessary stress during tax season. Rivkin’s guidance helps readers separate personal transfers (like gifts and reimbursements) from taxable business income, and highlights why Zelle is treated differently (it moves funds bank-to-bank and generally isn’t subject to 1099-K reporting).
Key takeaways featured in the article
Threshold reset (2025+): 1099-K reporting reverts to $20,000 in payments and 200 transactions in a calendar year.
Transitional year (2024): The IRS maintains a $5,000 threshold as part of its phased approach.
Personal vs. business: Gifts, reimbursements, and personal items resold at a loss are generally not taxable; profits and business income are reportable.
Zelle exception: Because Zelle does not hold funds, it is generally not subject to 1099-K reporting.
Record-keeping: Clear categorization and organized records reduce risk and make filing accurate and straightforward.
“Don’t assume everything on a 1099-K is taxable—and don’t assume something isn’t just because you didn’t get a form,” Rivkin added. “When in doubt, document and ask a professional.”
Audience reach:
Bankrate.com — ~8.6 million unique monthly visitors
Yahoo.com (including Yahoo Finance) — ~2.9 billion monthly visits
Read the full coverage and Rivkin’s expert insights here: https://www.bankrate.com/taxes/1099-k-tax-rules-what-you-need-to-know-if-you-get-paid-via-venmo-cash-app-or-paypal/
For proactive guidance on 1099-K, digital payments, and small-business tax strategy, visit www.erpsgroup.com or contact Ella Rivkin below.
About Ella Rivkin
Ella Rivkin is the founder and CEO of ERPS Group, a New York–based tax strategy and advisory firm serving entrepreneurs, investors, and small business owners nationwide. With over 26 years of experience, Ella and her team help clients achieve personal, professional, and financial success through proactive tax planning, clean accounting systems, and strategic business guidance.
Media Contact
Ella Rivkin
CEO, ERPS Group
Email: ellarivkin@erpsgroup.com
Phone: (347) 462-2778
Web: www.ellarivkin.com
