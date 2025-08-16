Ella Rivkin Featured as National Tax Expert in Bankrate; Coverage Syndicated to Yahoo Finance

Ella Rivkin, CEO of ERPS Group, was featured in Bankrate—with coverage syndicated to Yahoo Finance—clarifying the updated 1099-K rules under the “Big Beautiful Bill.” She explains the restored $20K/200-transaction threshold for 2025, the $5K transitional limit for 2024, and how to distinguish personal from taxable business payments. Rivkin urges accurate record-keeping to ensure compliance and reduce tax season stress.