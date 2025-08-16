Kash Legal Awards Future of Justice Scholarship to Nir Ribak from the University of West Los Angeles School of Law

Kash Legal awarded its 2025 Future of Justice Scholarship to Nir Ribak, a UWLA law student, for his essay on legal accessibility and commitment to public interest law. The $1,500 scholarship honors students dedicated to justice and equity. Founder Jonathan Kashani praised Ribak’s vision, aligning with the firm’s values. Applications for the 2026 scholarship are now open.