Bridget Williams Frazier Honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Taylor, MI, August 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bridget Williams Frazier of Michigan, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her significant dedication and achievements in the field of coaching. Bridget Williams Frazier will be featured in the fall 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Bridget Williams Frazier
Bridget Williams Frazier an Amazon #1 Best-Selling Author, is a certified life coach and transformation coach who serves as CEO of Global Connecting Consultant. She specializes in women’s empowerment, grief coaching, and relationship counseling, providing guidance and support to individuals navigating personal and professional challenges. Bridget’s commitment to coaching is reflected in her work as a mentor and motivational speaker, where she helps others realize their potential and achieve meaningful transformation.
Bridget holds an M.S. in computer information systems and a B.S. in marketing management and public relations from the University of Detroit. PMP Certified and Scrum Master.
About P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
