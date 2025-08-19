MangoLLM Launches Personal GPT 1.0: The First Fully Air-Gapped, Windows-Installable, Trainable & Re-Trainable LLM with Chatbot Interface—100% Secure on Your PC
MangoLLM has released Personal GPT 1.0, a Windows-installable, trainable and re-trainable large language model that runs fully offline. Unlike cloud-based AI, it operates in an air‑gapped environment, keeping all data local to the user’s desktop PC. Designed for businesses and individuals concerned with privacy, it offers a Chatbot interface while ensuring sensitive information stays secure and under user control.
Nashville, TN, August 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MangoLLM launches Personal GPT 1.0, a private AI model designed to run fully offline.
In a move aimed at businesses wary of sending sensitive data to the cloud, MangoLLM has released Personal GPT 1.0, a large language model that installs directly on Windows PCs and operates entirely offline.
Unlike popular public systems, which process information on external servers, Personal GPT 1.0 runs in what the company describes as an “air‑gapped” environment. That means company files, customer records, and internal documents stay inside the business network without touching the internet—a key selling point for industries where privacy, compliance, and control are critical.
The AI model is trainable and re‑trainable, allowing organizations to customize it with their own data, from employee manuals to sales guidelines. Potential uses include drafting sensitive business reports, powering customer service tools, and automating routine office tasks without exposing information to outside providers.
The launch comes at a moment when enterprises are weighing the advantages of AI against the risks of handing over intellectual property to third‑party platforms. For CEOs balancing innovation with security concerns, MangoLLM’s offline solution positions itself as a middle ground: powerful AI capabilities without the dependency—or potential vulnerabilities—of cloud services.
In a move aimed at businesses wary of sending sensitive data to the cloud, MangoLLM has released Personal GPT 1.0, a large language model that installs directly on Windows PCs and operates entirely offline.
Unlike popular public systems, which process information on external servers, Personal GPT 1.0 runs in what the company describes as an “air‑gapped” environment. That means company files, customer records, and internal documents stay inside the business network without touching the internet—a key selling point for industries where privacy, compliance, and control are critical.
The AI model is trainable and re‑trainable, allowing organizations to customize it with their own data, from employee manuals to sales guidelines. Potential uses include drafting sensitive business reports, powering customer service tools, and automating routine office tasks without exposing information to outside providers.
The launch comes at a moment when enterprises are weighing the advantages of AI against the risks of handing over intellectual property to third‑party platforms. For CEOs balancing innovation with security concerns, MangoLLM’s offline solution positions itself as a middle ground: powerful AI capabilities without the dependency—or potential vulnerabilities—of cloud services.
Contact
MangoLLMContact
Thomas Boldt
615-562-4696
https://mangollm.com
Thomas Boldt
615-562-4696
https://mangollm.com
Categories