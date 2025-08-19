MangoLLM Launches Personal GPT 1.0: The First Fully Air-Gapped, Windows-Installable, Trainable & Re-Trainable LLM with Chatbot Interface—100% Secure on Your PC

MangoLLM has released Personal GPT 1.0, a Windows-installable, trainable and re-trainable large language model that runs fully offline. Unlike cloud-based AI, it operates in an air‑gapped environment, keeping all data local to the user’s desktop PC. Designed for businesses and individuals concerned with privacy, it offers a Chatbot interface while ensuring sensitive information stays secure and under user control.